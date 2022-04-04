OnePlus Nord Buds pass through FCC, suggesting a launch could be imminent

What you need to know

The rumored OnePlus Nord Buds have passed through the FCC.

Removed images from the FCC filing match up with previously-leaked renders.

The charging case will include a 480mAh battery and each earbud will use a 41mAh battery.

Earlier this year, a series of renders from Steve Hemmerstoffer and 91mobiles gave us a look at the first Nord-branded earbuds from OnePlus. Not much else has been revealed about these earbuds, but now an FCC filing found by MySmartPrice has confirmed a few key details.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: FCC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: FCC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: FCC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: FCC)

The biggest takeaway from the FCC filing is that the design matches up with the renders that we previously saw. Those images have since been removed, but the folks at MySmartPrice were able to grab them before it was too late. The design for the OnePlus Nord Buds will include a wide and semi-long stem. Ear tips were not shown in the images, but the buds will likely have them when they hit retail.

While these images only show off the black version of the Nord Buds, we are expecting there to be more color options available at, or shortly after, launch. Other details were provided by the FCC listing, including the battery capacity for the earbuds and charging case. Each earbud will feature a 41mAh battery, while the charging case comes in with a 480mAh battery. There's no indication as to whether the included case will feature wireless charging, but OnePlus will include a short USB Type-C to C cable in the box.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

Looking at the current lineup of OnePlus earbuds, the regular Buds Z start at around $40, while the OnePlus Buds Pro retail for $150. Considering that the Nord brand has been built around offering a great value, we would be surprised if the Nord Buds cost more than $100. There's a lot of competition when looking at the best headphones under $100, so OnePlus might have their work cut out for them.

Unfortunately, the FCC filings don't give any indication as to when the Nord Buds could be released. But along with passing through the FCC, these earbuds have also received their BIS certification in India. It could just be a matter of days, but don't expect too much fanfare this time around.