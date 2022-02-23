OnePlus is working on its first Nord-branded true wireless earbuds, according to reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer and 91Mobiles . Similar to OnePlus' Nord series phones, the upcoming Nord TWS earbuds are expected to be packed with features and carry an affordable price tag.

Going by CAD renders of the earbuds, they will look very different from OnePlus' existing true wireless earbuds, such as the Buds Pro and Buds Z2. The Nord TWS earbuds appear to have wide stems and a physical button with a gold coating. The earbuds' charging case features a boxy design with a prominent OnePlus logo on the top.

However, these CAD renders are said to be based on live images of the final prototyping stage units. This means there's a chance that the final design of the product could be slightly different. More details about the earbuds are expected to surface in the coming weeks.

The Nord TWS earbuds are likely to be unveiled sometime later this year. While the latest leak doesn't confirm a specific timeframe, there's a good chance that the earbuds will debut alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 successor around July. The follow-up to OnePlus' best budget Android phone is rumored to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and support for 80W charging speeds.

In a separate report, 91Mobiles has claimed that OnePlus is developing a new "numbered series" phone codenamed Oscar. The phone is likely to be a successor to last year's OnePlus 9 and is tipped to debut in Q2 2022. While the phone's specs are currently under wraps, we expect it to be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset as the OnePlus 10 Pro.