OnePlus officially revealed the OnePlus 10 Pro design in China on Monday night, though the element of surprise has been lost thanks to the numerous leaks and rumors that popped up prior to today's unveiling. Oddly, today's announcement didn't mention the vanilla OnePlus 10.

The OnePlus 10 Pro first appeared in November of last year, thanks to leaked renders from Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks). Today's announcement confirms that leak by revealing the flagship phone's back design.

The device is obviously a huge departure from the OnePlus 9 Pro by looking at the rear panel. It features a wrap-around camera bump that seems to be inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, with its left edge blending into the phone's right side frame. The camera also bears the Hasselblad branding, which promises a better experience for mobile photography enthusiasts.