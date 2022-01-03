What you need to know
- OnePlus has officially introduced the OnePlus 10 Pro in China.
- The camera bump on this year's first flagship phone is inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.
- In addition, OnePlus collaborated with Hasselblad to develop the phone's optics.
OnePlus officially revealed the OnePlus 10 Pro design in China on Monday night, though the element of surprise has been lost thanks to the numerous leaks and rumors that popped up prior to today's unveiling. Oddly, today's announcement didn't mention the vanilla OnePlus 10.
The OnePlus 10 Pro first appeared in November of last year, thanks to leaked renders from Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks). Today's announcement confirms that leak by revealing the flagship phone's back design.
The device is obviously a huge departure from the OnePlus 9 Pro by looking at the rear panel. It features a wrap-around camera bump that seems to be inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, with its left edge blending into the phone's right side frame. The camera also bears the Hasselblad branding, which promises a better experience for mobile photography enthusiasts.
The camera island has three sensors alongside a fourth slot with "P2D 50T" written on it. For the time being, it is unknown what this sensor can do.
OnePlus also slapped the power button to the right side and an alert slider sits next to the camera bump. The phone also has a rounded bottom and a flat top.
However, the Chinese phone manufacturer has kept the phone's specs and features a secret for now. Nonetheless, thanks to a recent flurry of leaks and confirmation from OnePlus, we may already know everything about it. In December of last year, OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau confirmed that the OnePlus 10 series would be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, making it a worthy challenger to the best Android phones that will be released this year. The same processor powers the recently released Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro.
A larger battery with support for insanely fast 125W wired charging could also be in the cards. The global unveiling could take place later this month, so we won't have to wait long to see its full specifications and features.
