What you need to know
- More detailed renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro have appeared.
- The new renders apparently give us a look at the "likely final version" of the OnePlus 10 Pro.
- It is expected to go on sale globally sometime in the first half of 2022.
After giving us a "first look" at the OnePlus 10 Pro last week, Onleaks and Zouton have teamed up once again to publish more renders and a 360-degree video showcasing the "likely final version" of the upcoming OnePlus flagship.
The renders suggest the OnePlus 10 Pro will look fairly similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro from the front. It will have a curved screen with a single hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner. On the back of the phone will be a large rectangular camera bump housing a total of three sensors.
The phone also appears to have a rounded bottom and a flat top. While the phone's right side has an alert slider and the power button, the volume control buttons are on the left.
Unfortunately, the key specs of the OnePlus 10 are yet to be fully revealed. Rumors suggest OnePlus' next flagship will feature a 6.7-inch display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The 2022 flagship is also expected to be the company's first phone to support 125W wired charging. Several other flagship devices from OnePlus' sister brands OPPO and Realme are rumored to support 125W charging as well. OnePlus' current best Android phones top out at 65W.
The OnePlus 10 Pro will likely be launched sometime in early 2022, alongside the vanilla OnePlus 10.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google reportedly cancels the Pixel Fold but hasn't given up on foldables
According to a report from Display Supply Chain Consultants, the Google Pixel Fold has reportedly been scrapped and will not launch in 2022.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Folding a Note
Samsung aims for more mainstream adoption of its highest-end foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but do the new changes go far enough to convince people to spend $1,800 on it? Find out in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review!
8 Simple Rules for Buying Black Friday Tech
Black Friday is a tsunami of deals and "deals" that aren't really on sale, and while sales on clothes and toys are pretty straightforward, any technology purchase around Black Friday can have a lot of pitfalls and uncertainty. Let's take out some of the guesswork and get you shopping like a pro for your new phone, laptop, headphones, and everything in between.
These are the best accessories for the Galaxy S10
Start accessorizing your Samsung Galaxy S10 the right way. Here are some of our favorites when it comes to the best accessories to deck out your new Samsung smartphone!