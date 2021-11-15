The renders suggest the OnePlus 10 Pro will look fairly similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro from the front. It will have a curved screen with a single hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner. On the back of the phone will be a large rectangular camera bump housing a total of three sensors.

After giving us a "first look " at the OnePlus 10 Pro last week, Onleaks and Zouton have teamed up once again to publish more renders and a 360-degree video showcasing the "likely final version" of the upcoming OnePlus flagship.

The phone also appears to have a rounded bottom and a flat top. While the phone's right side has an alert slider and the power button, the volume control buttons are on the left.

Unfortunately, the key specs of the OnePlus 10 are yet to be fully revealed. Rumors suggest OnePlus' next flagship will feature a 6.7-inch display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The 2022 flagship is also expected to be the company's first phone to support 125W wired charging. Several other flagship devices from OnePlus' sister brands OPPO and Realme are rumored to support 125W charging as well. OnePlus' current best Android phones top out at 65W.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will likely be launched sometime in early 2022, alongside the vanilla OnePlus 10.