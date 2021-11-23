The upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro may not be a massive upgrade over the OnePlus 9 Pro, according to a new report from 91Mobiles.

As per the report, the OnePlus 10 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen with the same 120Hz refresh rate as the best Android phones on the market today. Under the hood, it is tipped to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC, which will be a follow-up to the current Snapdragon 888. The 4nm chip could be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In the camera department, the phone is said to use a triple-lens setup with a 48MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x zoom. Unfortunately, it looks like the OnePlus 10 Pro will not include a periscope zoom lens. As for selfies, the phone will apparently come equipped with a 32MP camera on the front.

The new leak also claims the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a 5000mAh battery, 500mAh larger than the one inside the OnePlus 9 Pro. It is being speculated that the phone will also support crazy fast 125W wired charging.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be unveiled alongside the vanilla OnePlus 10 sometime in April 2022. Unlike the OnePlus 9 series, however, it looks like the OnePlus 10 series phones will launch in China before making their global debut.