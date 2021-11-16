It is no secret that a number of Chinese phone makers have been working on bumping up the charging speeds of their respective smartphone offerings. OPPO and Realme are among the companies that are betting big on super fast charging, and now a new tip points to 125W wired charging for a handful of their upcoming devices.

Reliable tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that the OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find X4, Oppo N phone, and Reno 8 Pro will all have a 125W charging speed (via Android Authority). It's important to note that this is wired charging; there's no word on how fast their wireless charging will be.

Realme GT 2 Pro, Find X4 series, OnePlus 10 Pro, OPPO N series phone, Reno 8 Pro to feature 125W fast charging. pic.twitter.com/AnwtIz4Bog — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 12, 2021

The news doesn't entirely come as a huge surprise. For one, OPPO announced last year its 125W wired flash charging along with 65W wireless charging for smartphones. The company claimed that the technology can charge up a 4,000mAh battery to 100% in just 20 minutes.

OnePlus also recently merged with OPPO, so it's not surprising that the upcoming devices from both companies may share some specifications. The announcement comes on the heels of newly leaked renders that purportedly show the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro in all its glory. The same leak corroborates the phone's rumored charging speed.

In addition to these companies, Xiaomi has increased charging speeds for its smartphones despite potential battery lifecycle degradations. It unveiled a 200W charging technology earlier this year that can charge a phone in just eight minutes.

The new rumor appears to indicate a growing emphasis on charging capabilities among many OEMs, despite the fact that some of the best Android phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, have yet to adopt the technology. The rumored devices are expected to be released next year, so we'll see if the leak is correct by then.