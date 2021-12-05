What you need to know
- The upcoming OnePlus 10 series will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship processor.
- Pete Lau made the announcement shortly after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was unveiled.
- OnePlus could introduce its next-generation device in April 2022.
Soon after Qualcomm unveiled its latest premium processor, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the company's next-generation flagship series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
Lau stated on his official Weibo page that the new chispet will be included in the company's next-generation devices (via PhoneArena). He didn't mention the OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro, but that's what the company's next phones will most likely be called.
The OnePlus 10 Pro's alleged renders leaked last month, with a design that appeared to be inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S21. The renders revealed a different rear camera array than that found on previous OnePlus devices.
So far, five smartphones have been confirmed to include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The chipset will be used by OPPO, OnePlus' sister company, in the upcoming Oppo Find X4. Meanwhile, the same chipset will power the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series, Motorola Edge X30, and the Realme GT 2 series.
The 4nm-based processor is expected to outperform its predecessor, the Snapdragon 888, by up to 40%. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 includes a new 3GHz ARM Cortex X2 high-performance core as well as 4x faster AI performance thanks to Qualcomm's 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine.
It's not surprising that OnePlus will include a premium SoC in its upcoming flagship devices, as it did with the OnePlus 9 series. OnePlus has yet to reveal any details about the OnePlus 10 series' specifications.
With Qualcomm's latest chipset in the works, OnePlus' next-generation devices should be able to compete with the best Android phones next year, including the Galaxy S22 series. It is rumored to make its global debut in April 2022.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
A year-old flagship might just give you the best bang for your buck
In late 2021, a discounted 2020 flagship can still be a fantastic buy. Here's why!
Samsung needs to bring back its iPod competitor
I don't want to buy an iPod Touch. Since I want a reasonably priced PMP with acceptable audio hardware that can install a few crucial apps, I might have to.
VoLTE: How to use it and why you should care
VoLTE — or Voice over LTE — is the new standard for calling throughout the U.S., Canada, and parts of Europe. Not only does it facilitate much higher call quality between cell phones, but it allows devices to stay connected to LTE while on a call, improving data speeds for everyone.
These are the best USB-C cables you can find for Android Auto
Android Auto is an absolute necessity when driving, regardless of whether you're headed out to the grocery store or for a long road trip. These cables will ensure your phone stays protected and charged, no matter what.