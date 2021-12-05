Soon after Qualcomm unveiled its latest premium processor, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the company's next-generation flagship series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Lau stated on his official Weibo page that the new chispet will be included in the company's next-generation devices (via PhoneArena). He didn't mention the OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro, but that's what the company's next phones will most likely be called.

The OnePlus 10 Pro's alleged renders leaked last month, with a design that appeared to be inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S21. The renders revealed a different rear camera array than that found on previous OnePlus devices.

So far, five smartphones have been confirmed to include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The chipset will be used by OPPO, OnePlus' sister company, in the upcoming Oppo Find X4. Meanwhile, the same chipset will power the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series, Motorola Edge X30, and the Realme GT 2 series.

The 4nm-based processor is expected to outperform its predecessor, the Snapdragon 888, by up to 40%. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 includes a new 3GHz ARM Cortex X2 high-performance core as well as 4x faster AI performance thanks to Qualcomm's 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine.

It's not surprising that OnePlus will include a premium SoC in its upcoming flagship devices, as it did with the OnePlus 9 series. OnePlus has yet to reveal any details about the OnePlus 10 series' specifications.

With Qualcomm's latest chipset in the works, OnePlus' next-generation devices should be able to compete with the best Android phones next year, including the Galaxy S22 series. It is rumored to make its global debut in April 2022.