What you need to know Qualcomm announces its latest flagship Snapdragon chipset.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is the first to utilize Qualcomm's new naming convention.

The chipset features advancements in AI to enhance on-device processing and improve photo quality.

Qualcomm has finally unveiled the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, the first chipset to adopt Qualcomm's new naming convention that it teased earlier this month. This new "simplified" naming scheme represents a new generation for Qualcomm that focuses its efforts on advanced AI processing and fast 5G speeds. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 features a new 3GHz ARM Cortex X2 high-performance core that should provide up to 40% better performance than its predecessor. It's also built on a 4nm process for improved efficiency over the Snapdragon 888.

However, beyond speed, Qualcomm is focusing on AI capabilities and performance. Thanks to the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 features 4x faster AI performance. This will help enhance on-device processing capabilities to better group and prioritize notifications on the best Android phones with natural language processing. It will also enable vocal analysis with Sonde Health, which Qualcomm says can help monitor your wellbeing and detect if a user might be at risk of conditions like asthma, depression, and even COVID-19.

Source: Qualcomm