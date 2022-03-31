OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes to the US and Canada for $899 running OxygenOS 12.1

What you need to know

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G makes its global debut today.

OnePlus' latest flagship phone packs the same specs sheet as its Chinese version, boasting second-generation Hasselblad-branded cameras and more.

It will be available to purchase starting April 14 for $899.

Today, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G finally made its debut in the United States and Canada as promised. But instead of running the expected unified OS as a result of the OPPO and OnePlus merger, the company's latest answer to the best Android phones comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

OnePlus says the device will go on sale beginning April 14 for $899 through its online storefront, T-Mobile, Amazon, and Best Buy. Preorders kick off today, which gets you a free pair of the OnePlus Buds Z2. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and it's available in emerald forest and volcanic black colorways.

Its retail partners are also offering some sweet freebies to those who preorder the phone. Best Buy is giving away a free $100 gift card while Amazon is throwing in an Echo Show 8 at no additional cost.

OnePlus spent much of its press release talking about the phone's second-generation Hasselblad-branded cameras. According to the company, the colors have been fine-tuned to appear more natural than the competition.

The ultra-wide camera also offers a 150-degree field of view, which OnePlus says "can take photos that are four times wider than those captured by 120-degree ultra-wide cameras on other smartphones."

It includes the same specs as its Chinese version, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ display featuring LTPO technology that allows it to have a flexible refresh rate. This means the screen can adjust between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on what's playing on it, which saves power.

The OnePlus 10 Pro also supports 65W SUPERVOOC wired charging that OnePlus claims can juice up its 5,000mAh battery from 1-100% in just 34 minutes. It also includes support for 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.

The phone is also optimized for gaming thanks to its HyperBoost Gaming Engine. OnePlus' latest flagship phone is also coming to Europe and India.

OnePlus Buds Pro in radiant silver variant (Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Buds Pro also gets a radiant silver variant for the Indian, European, and North American markets. It's available to buy for $150.

It doesn't really differ from the regular Buds Pro, save for the new color. It features the same noise-cancelling capabilities along with 11mm large dynamic drivers.