It's official: The OnePlus 10 Pro will make its global debut on March 31

What you need to know

OnePlus will announce the global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G at a digital event on March 31.

The phone was unveiled in China in January this year.

In addition to India and North America, the flagship phone will also be released in Europe.

Back in January, OnePlus announced its first 2022 flagship in China, dubbed the OnePlus 10 Pro. Nearly three months later, the company has finally revealed a global launch date for the flagship phone.

The global version of the OnePlus 10 Pro will be unveiled at a digital launch event on Thursday, March 31. OnePlus will live stream the global launch of the phone on its official YouTube channel.

Aside from software, the global version of the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to be identical to the one that’s on sale in China. OnePlus’ latest flagship phone sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a claimed peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which can also be found under the hood of many of the best Android phones on the market today — including Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series. The 6nm chip is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back, featuring the same 48MP main sensor that we saw on OnePlus flagships last year. There’s also a 50MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x optical zoom.

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s biggest selling point is its support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. It also supports 50W wireless charging, just like its predecessor. Other key highlights include a 5,000mAh battery, a 32MP selfie camera, and stereo speakers. On the software side of things, the global version of the OnePlus 10 Pro will debut with OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box.