OnePlus' first Nord smartwatch could take the fight to Xiaomi and Amazfit

What you need to know

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch a new budget smartwatch alongside the Nord 3 in India.

The smartwatch is tipped to carry the Nord branding and is likely to be priced under the ₹10,000 mark (about $130) in the country.

Both devices are rumored to debut sometime in the second quarter of the year.

A few weeks back, we got our first look at the design of OnePlus’ first-ever Nord-branded true wireless earbuds. According to 91Mobiles, OnePlus may also soon unveil its first Nord smartwatch.

Per the report, the Nord-branded smartwatch could debut alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 in the second half of 2022. It will apparently be priced under ₹10,000 (about $130) in India to challenge the best cheap smartwatches from brands like Xiaomi and Amazfit. Unfortunately, the report doesn’t shed any light on the key features and specs of the upcoming smartwatch. Its marketing name also remains a mystery at this point.

A leaked OnePlus product roadmap posted by tipster Yogesh Brar suggests the Nord 3 will be launched in July. It also reveals that the Nord CE 2 Lite could debut in April, while the Nord 2T is likely to be introduced by the end of April or early May. The OnePlus 10R, which will succeed last year’s OnePlus 9RT, is expected to arrive in May.

While there’s no mention of the vanilla OnePlus 10 in the roadmap, it does suggest the OnePlus 10 Ultra would be launched sometime towards the end of Q3 2022. The “Ultra” flagship is rumored to feature OPPO’s MariSilicon X NPU and a few other upgrades that could make it one of the best Android phones of the year.

The company’s next big launch will be the global version of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Although OnePlus hasn’t confirmed a date yet, we expect the launch to happen by the end of this month.