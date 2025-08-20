What you need to know

Google debuted the Pixel Watch 4 during its main event in NYC, detailing the device's thinner bezels and Actua 360 domed glass display.

The device boasts loads of Gemini intelligence, capable of handling a multitude of user tasks, such as checking emails, Calendar events, and playlists.

The Pixel Watch 4's fitness capabilities bring over 40 exercise modes, and its refined heart sensors help users understand irregular heartbeats, stress levels, and more.

Pre-orders are open for the Pixel Watch 4 for the following prices: 45mm $399 Wi-Fi/$499 LTE, 41mm version $349 Wi-Fi/$449 LTE.

The day's finally arrived for the Pixel Watch 4's launch, and Google's main event delivered every single detail.

This afternoon (Aug 20), the Pixel Watch 4 debuted during the Made by Google event in NYC. Similar to the company's previous release, the Pixel Watch 4 arrives in a 45mm and a 41 mm size variant. When it comes to the display, Google states its watches have been outfitted with an Actua 360 domed display that offers a "nearly edgeless experience." More importantly, this year's Pixel Watch boasts 15% smaller bezels, meaning consumers will have more screen to play with.

The Pixel Watch 4 has also been gifted a 50% brighter display, with Google stating it can reach 3,000nits of peak brightness. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the Pixel Watch 4's screen. Google highlights the device's repairability focus, stating that consumers can replace its display and battery; however, "servicability options may vary depending on region and availability."

When it comes to features and power, the Pixel Watch 4 rocks the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, paired with the Cortex-M55 co-processor.

(Image credit: Google)

Of course, Gemini is present throughout the Pixel Watch 4 (much like the rest of Google's releases today). The company states the device features a new "custom speaker and haptic engine" for clearer audio and vibrations when talking to the AI. Google states that "soon," users will need only "raise their wrist to talk to Gemini. Right now, Gemini can answer questions about your emails (Gmail) and Calendar events to help keep you updated, while also helping you create a playlist for a road trip.

Additionally, users will find the Loss of Pulse safety feature, previously debuted on the Pixel Watch 3. Safety Check is included, alongside Emergency sharing, Fall Detection, and Car Crash Detection. Launching with the Pixel Watch 4 is SOS Satellite Communication capabilities, making it the "first smartwatch" to deliver such a feature.

Fitness & Health

(Image credit: Google)

Aside from wristbound AI and safety tools, the Pixel Watch 4 is stated to deliver users "holistic health insights," courtesy of a range of heart-focused features. Thanks to the ECG app, the Pixel Watch 4 can detail its AFib assessment of your heart, clueing you into any irregular heartbeats, and provide "alerts" if your heart rate has stepped outside its normal range.

When it comes to stress, the Pixel Watch 4's body-response sensor is said to help users understand what is stressing their bodies out "in real-time." Other key health analytics, such as your SpO2 and heart rate variability, return for the 4th-gen watch, with accompanying alerts in case you're metrics are a little abnormal, per your usual stats.

The Pixel Watch 4's sleep tracking capabilities will track and highlight the duration of your sleep and how long you've spent in light, deep, and REM stages. Google states users can add crucial health details about themselves on the Watch 4, such as their blood type, medication, and more, for emergency scenarios.

For users working on their fitness, the Pixel Watch 4 offers 40 exercise modes, as well as advanced running tools for runners. Before starting your day, Google highlights the Fitbit Morning Brief that arrives every morning for users with it enabled. Google states users will receive a "summary" of their readiness and how they slept the night before.

Lookin' stylish all-day long

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

While the Pixel Watch 4's 45mm and 41mm have remained pretty similar thus far, Google states that its provided battery life is where the two begin to differ.

The 45mm version is said to deliver a 455mAh battery that delivers ~40 hours with its AOD (always-on display) active and ~72 hours with its battery saver mode enabled. Fifteen minutes is reportedly all consumers will need to reach ~50% charge with the 45mm variant. The 41mm drops down slightly to a 325mAh battery. This is estimated to last ~30 hours with AOD enabled and ~48 hours with its battery saver mode.

More importantly, the Pixel Watch 4 received a change to its charging as the device no longer sports its pins on the rear panel. Google introduced a new Quick Charging Dock for the Pixel Watch 4's side-mounted charging. Now, while it's charging, your watch will show "key" information, such as the time, current percentage, upcoming alarms, and more.

Consumers will find Active Bands for both versions of the Pixel Watch 4 in two different sizes for your wrists. However, Google is highlighting new available colors, like Moonstone (45mm only) and the 41mm's Polished Silver body/Iris band and its Champagne Gold body/Lemongrass band. There's also a new Gradient Stretch Band for the watch, which is a soft, stretchy polyester yarn band for a more comfortable day-long fit.

The Pixel Watch 4 is available for pre-orders today (Aug 20) ahead of its expected October 9 market launch. The 45mm is available for $399 Wi-Fi/$499 LTE, while the 41mm version costs $349 Wi-Fi/$449 LTE.

For more news and information on the Pixel Watch 4, check out our Ultimate Guide- for articles about the smartwatch