Loss of Pulse Detection is finally rolling out to Pixel Watch 3 users in the US
The feature gained FDA approval in February.
What you need to know
- Google is rolling out Loss of Pulse Detection to Pixel Watch 3 owners in the U.S. starting today.
- The feature, which is opt-in, will automatically check if your pulse is detected and call emergency services if it can't be found.
- This life-saving tool will take a couple of weeks to become available for all Pixel Watch 3 users.
Google is now rolling out Loss of Pulse Detection, a new safety feature for the Pixel Watch 3, to U.S. users. The feature was originally marketed as a Pixel Watch 3 feature last year, and became available in other regions, but required FDA approval before it could work in the U.S.
Google earned that approval in February 2025, and Loss of Pulse Detection will become available in the country starting today, with a full rollout lasting a few weeks.
After earning FDA approval, the company announced Loss of Pulse Detection for U.S. users as part of the March Pixel Feature Drop. Originally, Google said it would "begin rolling it out in the U.S. at the end of March." That deadline passed, but now the feature is shipping as of April 8, 2025.
Loss of Pulse Detection is a critical safety feature that Google explains can "detect when you’ve experienced a loss of pulse" and "automatically prompt a call to emergency services for potentially life-saving care if you’re unresponsive." It adds a new element to Emergency SOS, which can be used to call emergency services quickly from your smartwatch.
Loss of Pulse Detection is opt-in, so you'll need to manually enable it when the feature becomes available on your device. To do so, open the Google Pixel Watch app on your phone and tap Safety and Emergency. Then, press Loss of Pulse Detection, and follow the on-screen prompts to enable the safety tool. After that, the feature will monitor your heart rate and try to detect when and if your pulse can't be found.
Prior to launching in the U.S., Loss of Pulse Detection has been available in 14 countries. The feature first arrived on Pixel Watch 3 for users in the EU last year.
It's rolling out starting today, but may take "a couple" of weeks before it arrives on all U.S. Pixel Watch 3 devices. The announcement comes as Google releases the April 2025 update for all Pixel Watch models.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Brady is a tech journalist for Android Central, with a focus on news, phones, tablets, audio, wearables, and software. He has spent the last three years reporting and commenting on all things related to consumer technology for various publications. Brady graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. His work has been published in XDA, Android Police, Tech Advisor, iMore, Screen Rant, and Android Headlines. When he isn't experimenting with the latest tech, you can find Brady running or watching Big East basketball.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How to switch to grid app view on a Google Pixel Watch
Quiet Wear OS 5.1 QoL update brings app icons to Pixel Watch tiles