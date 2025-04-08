What you need to know

All Pixel Watch models seem to be receiving BP1A.250305.019.W7 build firmware as part of the new April Wear OS update.

While the changelog from Google is yet to go live, the update appears to be addressing issues such as delayed notifications and battery-draining problems that arose from the March update.

While it is an April update, it is believed to be still incorporating the March security patch.

Google is releasing fresh updates for its Pixel Watch models, which seem to be the monthly update that focuses mostly on bug fixes while maintaining the security patch from March.

As noted by 9to5Google, the search giant has started rolling out this year's April update for the Pixel Watch 3 alongside the older Pixel Watch 2 and the original Pixel Watch. It is believed to be based on the Wear OS 5.1 update, which was rolled out last month. The Android 15-based update bearing BP1A.250305.019.W7 has started appearing on the aforementioned Pixel Watch models.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The publication also points out that, unlike last month's updates, which divided the build numbers among smartwatches — with the latest one, all Pixel Watch models are said to be now running the same builds. While the changelog of the April update is yet to go live on Google's community page, the firmware for the above-mentioned Pixel Watch models is already live on the Google Developers site.

9to5 further notes that the update is primarily focused on bug fixes and users would still be staying on the March security patch. These bug fixes are likely to address the delayed notifications issue and battery draining problems, which surfaced from the March update, and the company promised to roll out a fix soon. We should be knowing more of the firmware when Google releases the full changelog this week.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch, Watch 2, and Watch 3 owners can either download and manually install the firmware or head over to the smartwatch's Settings> System> System Updates and wait for the OTA update to arrive.

On the other hand, after releasing monthly minor updates over the years, Google has announced that it would be bringing substantial quarterly updates from now on and it started with the Wear OS 5.1 update in March and the next one is likely geared up for this June.