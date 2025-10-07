This epic Prime Day Pixel Watch 3 deal will SPOIL the Pixel Watch 4 launch

The Pixel Watch 4 launches on October 9, so Google is spending these two Prime Big Deal Days to clear out its Pixel Watch 3 stock. Problem is, Google has made the Pixel Watch 3 so darn cheap — $170.99 at Amazon (32% off) — that anyone weighing the Pixel Watch 4 at $349 might reasonably decide to grab the cheaper model for half the price!

The largest savings come from grabbing the 45mm Pixel Watch LTE for $284 ($115 off) for a larger display and standalone cellular support, instead of paying $499 for the Watch 4 45mm LTE. It really depends on how much you're willing to spend, and whether you can accept missing out on the new model's satellite SOS support.

Android Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 The Matte Black and Champagne Gold models cost slightly more at $179.99 if the cheapest Polished Silver watches run out of stock; or if you want LTE support, you'll save $112 on the 41mm Silver model. Either way, the previous all-time low price for the Watch 3 was $199, making this an excellent deal. The Pixel Watch 3 will be supplanted by the Pixel Watch 4 soon, but it hasn't lost its edge in terms of the unique edgeless design, Gemini integration, Fitbit AI insights, Loss of Pulse detection, and future Wear OS 6 software.

✅Recommended if: You own a Pixel phone and want the best integration between your smartwatch and Google apps and services, with Gemini tying the experience together; you want a sporty watch with health insights, but would rather have smarts than weeks of battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: You can't live without the upcoming Pixel Watch 4 perks like a slight battery boost, new skin temperature sensor, dual-band GPS, a larger and brighter display, and emergency satellite connectivity (LTE only).

Should you get the Pixel Watch 4 (left) when the Watch 3 (right) is so much cheaper? (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

You can study our Pixel Watch 4 vs. Watch 3 guide if you're uncertain whether this deal is a trap. The newer model has the latest Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip, but with no performance boost, only satellite for the LTE models and dual-frequency GPS support.

While the Watch 4 has a larger display, our Watch 4 hands-on tester noted that its domed style "may not appeal to anyone," meaning the flatter Watch 3 might be a better fit even if its display only hits 2,000 nits instead of 3,000 — still plenty bright for both indoor and outdoor use!

While I'm personally excited for the Watch 4 with its slight battery boost, faster charging, and Gemini Raise to Talk, I can't deny that the Watch 3 is very easy to recommend at this price. Only the Galaxy Watch 7 at $149 is a better deal, and you may prefer the Pixel Watch 3 because of its unique style and Fitbit integration.