This epic Prime Day Pixel Watch 3 deal will SPOIL the Pixel Watch 4 launch
The Pixel Watch 4 launches tomorrow and looks great, but the Watch 3 at $170 —less than half the price — is hard to turn down.
The Pixel Watch 4 launches on October 9, so Google is spending these two Prime Big Deal Days to clear out its Pixel Watch 3 stock. Problem is, Google has made the Pixel Watch 3 so darn cheap — $170.99 at Amazon (32% off) — that anyone weighing the Pixel Watch 4 at $349 might reasonably decide to grab the cheaper model for half the price!
The largest savings come from grabbing the 45mm Pixel Watch LTE for $284 ($115 off) for a larger display and standalone cellular support, instead of paying $499 for the Watch 4 45mm LTE. It really depends on how much you're willing to spend, and whether you can accept missing out on the new model's satellite SOS support.
Android Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2
The Matte Black and Champagne Gold models cost slightly more at $179.99 if the cheapest Polished Silver watches run out of stock; or if you want LTE support, you'll save $112 on the 41mm Silver model. Either way, the previous all-time low price for the Watch 3 was $199, making this an excellent deal.
The Pixel Watch 3 will be supplanted by the Pixel Watch 4 soon, but it hasn't lost its edge in terms of the unique edgeless design, Gemini integration, Fitbit AI insights, Loss of Pulse detection, and future Wear OS 6 software.
✅Recommended if: You own a Pixel phone and want the best integration between your smartwatch and Google apps and services, with Gemini tying the experience together; you want a sporty watch with health insights, but would rather have smarts than weeks of battery life.
❌Skip this deal if: You can't live without the upcoming Pixel Watch 4 perks like a slight battery boost, new skin temperature sensor, dual-band GPS, a larger and brighter display, and emergency satellite connectivity (LTE only).
You can study our Pixel Watch 4 vs. Watch 3 guide if you're uncertain whether this deal is a trap. The newer model has the latest Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip, but with no performance boost, only satellite for the LTE models and dual-frequency GPS support.
While the Watch 4 has a larger display, our Watch 4 hands-on tester noted that its domed style "may not appeal to anyone," meaning the flatter Watch 3 might be a better fit even if its display only hits 2,000 nits instead of 3,000 — still plenty bright for both indoor and outdoor use!
While I'm personally excited for the Watch 4 with its slight battery boost, faster charging, and Gemini Raise to Talk, I can't deny that the Watch 3 is very easy to recommend at this price. Only the Galaxy Watch 7 at $149 is a better deal, and you may prefer the Pixel Watch 3 because of its unique style and Fitbit integration.
Michael is Android Central's resident expert on wearables and fitness. Before joining Android Central, he freelanced for years at Techradar, Wareable, Windows Central, and Digital Trends. Channeling his love of running, he established himself as an expert on fitness watches, testing and reviewing models from Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung, Apple, COROS, Polar, Amazfit, Suunto, and more.
