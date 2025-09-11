Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google detailed its thought process and trials behind its satellite SOS feature on the Pixel Watch 4.

The company says the Pixel Watch 4 will switch automatically to offer satellite SOS if regular cell networks fail.

Users will have to answer a questionnaire to be sent to emergency services about your situation.

Other emergency/safety features include Crash Detection and Fall Detection.

Satellite connectivity has come about to keep you connected even without a proper cell network, something Google brought to its watch.

Google introduced Satellite SOS on the Pixel Watch 4 (LTE), and the company's latest Keyword post explains how that came about. To create a satellite SOS that's easy to use—even when you can't use its screen, according to Google's Sharath Ananth—the company had to consider "positioning interface, audio cues, and haptic feedback." Some of these cues are even available during the satellite SOS initial startup phase, accompanied by a demonstration of how to orient the device.

Right out of the gate, Google said it knew of a Pixel Watch 4 limit: the fact that it lacks the number of antennas that a phone typically has. In short, Google says the device can't connect to all networks simultaneously, so the company made it so the Pixel Watch 4 will switch if terrestrial networks fail.

The device is said to offer the satellite option to keep you connected when trying to call emergency services. If you opt in, Google says your Watch 4 will provide a questionnaire to get all the information possible before sending it.

Google's lead engineer for the Pixel Watch, Sharath Ananth, adds that the satellite SOS mode pretty much locks you into it until help arrives. Ananth says, "...emergencies can be stressful, so we wanted to make it easier to focus on getting help." After 911 has arrived, users can tap "help has arrived" or "I don't need help anymore" to return to their Pixel Watch 4's full experience with apps and more.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Getting people help in emergencies is the backbone of a feature like satellite SOS. Ananth says this feature isn't only looking out for adventurers on hikes, but everyone in between, too: "I think about getting stranded somewhere, anywhere, and if your phone isn’t working or if you’re injured, this allows you to still activate satellite SOS from your wrist."

While Google has done a lot of work behind the scenes, with testing in U.S. National Parks to get this to work, it's also using Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 2. When the chip was announced, it was stated that the Pixel Watch 4 is the first smartwatch to use this new wearable SoC. While its power is just okay, this chip supports Skylo's Narrowband Non-Terrestrial Network (NB-NTN), making satellite messaging a reality.

There are other emergency/safety features on the Pixel Watch 4, like Crash Detection and Fall Detection.