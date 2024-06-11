Pixel Watch 2 gains car crash detection support with new feature drop

What you need to know

Google dropped the Feature drop update for the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2.

The Pixel Watch 2 gains Car Crash detection, whereas the Pixel Watch gains improvements to the Fall Detection feature.

Google Wallet can now link PayPal accounts for users who are making transactions on Pixel Watch models.

It is that time of year when we expect Google to launch its feature drops for Pixel devices, and the search giant just did it for the Pixel phones next to the Pixel Watch models.

The popular car crash detection feature that was only on Pixel phones is now available for Pixel Watch 2, with the latest feature drop. Pixel Watch 2 users can now dial emergency services if they get into a severe car crash. The new feature is paired with Emergency Sharing on the Pixel Watch 2 to help share real-time locations with the user's emergency contacts.

Additionally, improvements to fall detection can be seen with the new update, especially for falls from bicycles. The latter applies to both the Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2.

Next up is the Google Wallet, a handy app for smartwatch users. As part of the new update, both Pixel Watch models' can link their Paypal account to the wallet app. The feature will be available for users based in the U.S. and Germany. The new feature aims to allow its users to make payments hassle-free by providing multiple options.

Google is also bringing a major revamp for its Home app for users running on WearOS 3 and above-powered smartwatches. It allows users to easily access their smart home devices faster and easier from their wrists. It includes accessing users' Google Home favorites with just a swipe on the Pixel Watch — thanks to a new Wear OS tile. Users will then be able to adjust the temperature and dim the lights, as well as more, from the latest Google Home app.

Further, users can access their smart home from their preferred watch face complication on the Wear OS-powered smartwatch. They can add a shortcut to the watch face, and tapping the shortcut allows the users to make adjustments right on their wrists. Similarly, users can adjust the rotation of blinds or fan speeds and more from their smartwatch.

Image 1 of 3 Pixel Watch 2 Google Home Shortcut Pixel Watch 2 Google Home Settings Pixel Watch 2 Google Home Settings