New Pixel feature drop brings display port support, caller lookup, and more

What you need to know

Google has announced its June feature drop, which includes several updates like rolling out display port support for its Pixel devices.

The Pixel 8 and other Pixel Pro devices can now be rediscovered when offline or without power through the Find My Device network.

Other updates involve Pixel Tablet doorbell notifications, Recorder app improvements, a manual camera expansion, and more.

Here in June, Google is announcing a few new updates to its Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet.

As detailed in a press release, Google is bringing some useful user-facing features to its Pixels, such as display port support. With a USB-C cable, Pixel users can now watch movies and shows on a larger, secondary display. Once connected and with a video running, your Pixel devices will ask if you'd like to "mirror" your display to an external screen.

This is rolling out on the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and 8a.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Next, Pixel users are now picking up "power-off Finding" through the Find My Device network. Google states that users can begin rediscovering their Pixel 8 or Pixel Pro devices even if it's turned off.

The company explained how this works in May, stating Pixel owners can relocate their phone "several hours" after its battery dies or manually powered off. Before it's turned off or all power is lost, your Pixel device will send one final ping to the Find My Device network of its last known location.

Unknown callers are a curious occurrence, which is why Google is rolling out "Reverse Phone Number Lookup." The company states users can conduct a reverse search on a number in their call logs.

From the "Recents" tab in the Phone app, users can find that unknown caller, tap the number, and tap "Lookup." The search will begin from there, delivering any relevant information users need about that unknown phone number.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

The Pixel Recorder app is getting a useful update today (June 11) that brings more detailed summaries. Google states that these summaries will include the names of speakers. Additionally, important transcriptions can be exported into Google Docs or simple text files.

Google's Pixel camera is gaining some additional HDR enhancements via HDR Plus. The company states this new feature will let Pixel owners find the "best moment from your photo in HDR Plus with just a single shutter." Google hopes this aids users in finding the best shots with folks who are smiling and in focus without blurring.

This is rolling out for Pixel 6 and newer phones, as well as the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.

Additional camera updates are here through "Manual Lens Expansion." Google states this update lets users manually decide which camera should capture a photo. The Pixel 8 Pro, 7 Pro, 6 Pro, and Pixel Fold are in line for this camera enhancement.

Lastly, the company is bringing its Gemini Nano AI model to the developer options for the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8a.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Joining this June Pixel feature drop is the Pixel Tablet with an update that helps users keep tabs on their homes. The post states that the tablet is picking up doorbell notifications in Hub mode when docked. If someone has rung the doorbell, your docked Pixel Tablet will display a quick snapshot of who's at the door before you go and check.

The Pixel Tablet is also picking up a Google Home "Favorites" widget for the home screen. This will let users quickly access their most important smart home devices without needing to dive into the main Home app. From the widget, users will find a device's appropriate controls, like sliders for managing the lights, locking your doors, and more.

These features for Google's Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet should begin rolling out throughout the week.