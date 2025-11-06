I'm not waiting for Black Friday - this Pixel Watch 3 deal is what I need right now at the right price

I don't want a new smartwatch. But I need one all the same.

Most of the time, when we write about a great deal, it's because we think it's worth sharing; anyone who loves tech products knows they can be pricey, and we all want to save money. This time, I found one because I had to buy it for myself, and I'm going to grab a Pixel Watch 3 from Amazon while it's on sale for $199.

I have a Garmin Venu 3 and I love it. It works fine, though it has its share of scratches and dings, but it's missing something I need to have: fall detection. Yes, like the woman who can't get up and needs a LifeAlert product, that kind of fall detection.

Some people know this about me, but if you don't, I'll tell you: I'm in a wheelchair. Don't feel sorry for me because I did this to myself by being a dumbass, and I didn't die; life is generally good, and it forced me to grow up at 30 years old. I'm not paralyzed, though. As time goes by, severe damage to my bones and nerves is forcing me to live more of my life sitting down, but I can still walk a bit.

I'm also stubborn. My office is in the basement and I like having it in the basement. I have my "own" bathroom, easy access to the backyard, and it gives me privacy and peace while I'm trying to work. Getting to the basement is a different story because of the stairs. Stairs are my kryptonite, both up and down.

I only know if my legs are moving if I am looking at them. I can even step on a Lego and feel no pain. Legs that feel "dead" and stairs mean I fall down. A lot. So far, I've not broken anything or knocked myself out, but both my Doctor and my wife know that it could easily happen, and reluctantly, I even have to admit I could end up at the bottom of he steps, out cold and in need of help. I need something that can call for that help if I need it, but I'm not about to wear something marketed for senior citizens. I need a wearable with reliable fall detection, like the Pixel Watch 3.

(Image credit: Jerry Hildenbrand / Android Central)

I know that the Pixel Watch 3 isn't the newest smartwatch from Google or the only wearable that offers fall detection. I also know that Black Friday and its mountain of tech sales are just a few weeks away.

I also know that if you need something, you should buy it when you see it at the right price and have no regrets. I fell three times last week. I can't wait and don't want to do the smart thing and move my office upstairs.

I know my situation is different than most, but it's similar in some ways. When we have an immediate need, it's great when we can fill it and save a bunch of money. I'll miss the accuracy and battery life of my Garmin Venu 3, but I'm not going to complain about having a new shiny gadget to mess with.

And if I take a more serious tumble, I can get the help I need.