There are no great wearable options for people in wheelchairs. Here's why there may never be any

The tech can't work as designed for folks in a chair.

One of the web's longest-running tech columns, Android & Chill is your Saturday discussion of Android, Google, and all things tech.

I've been in a wheelchair on and off for about 20 years, and now I'm a full-time user. I'm also interested in staying healthy so I can live long enough to become a burden on my kids. Like many folks, I use a smartwatch as a wearable fitness tracker.

Unfortunately, I don't see this changing any time soon, if ever.