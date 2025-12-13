There are no great wearable options for people in wheelchairs. Here's why there may never be any
The tech can't work as designed for folks in a chair.
One of the web's longest-running tech columns, Android & Chill is your Saturday discussion of Android, Google, and all things tech.
I've been in a wheelchair on and off for about 20 years, and now I'm a full-time user. I'm also interested in staying healthy so I can live long enough to become a burden on my kids. Like many folks, I use a smartwatch as a wearable fitness tracker.
I'm not the first to say it, nor will I be the last, but that has never stopped me before, so here goes: wearable options for people in a wheelchair suck. Some, like Garmin smartwatches, are better than others, but they still don't compare to using one for people without mobility issues.
Unfortunately, I don't see this changing any time soon, if ever.