OnePlus 10R specs leak suggests it will be a rebranded Realme GT Neo3

What you need to know

Alleged specs of the OnePlus 10R have leaked

The leak suggests the upcoming value flagship will be a rebadged version of the recently launched Realme GT Neo3.

It will arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, a 50MP main camera, and support for 150W charging speeds.

A leaked OnePlus product roadmap recently revealed that the company could unveil a follow-up to last year’s OnePlus 9RT in May to challenge the best Android phones in the value flagship segment. The key specs of the upcoming OnePlus 10R have now surfaced, courtesy of tipster Yogesh Brar and 91Mobiles.

The leaked specs suggest the phone could be “based” on the Realme GT Neo3, which made its global debut last week. The OnePlus 10R is tipped to arrive with a 6.7-inch E4 AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and MediaTek’s 5nm Dimensity 8100 chipset.

In the camera department, the phone will have a triple-lens system on the back, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. It will be joined by an 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2MP macro lens. As for selfies, the OnePlus 10R will apparently use a 16MP S5K3P9SP camera on the front.

Keeping the lights on will be a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W wired charging. OnePlus will apparently also offer a slightly more affordable version of the phone with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging.

On the software side of things, the OnePlus 10R is expected to ship with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box. Since the phone is rumored to have a similar design to the Realme GT Neo3, it won’t include an alert slider. In addition to being the first flagship-series device from OnePlus to launch without an alert slider, the OnePlus 10R may also be the first to come with a centered hole-punch cutout.