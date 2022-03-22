Realme's new GT Neo3 is the first phone with 150W fast charging

What you need to know

Realme has announced a new premium mid-ranger in China.

The Realme GT Neo3 is the first phone to feature the brand’s 150W charging tech.

Realme claims the phone can maintain at least 80% battery health even after 1,600 charging cycles.

BBK-owned smartphone maker Realme unveiled its 150W UltraDart Charge technology at the Mobile World Congress last month. The company has now formally announced the launch of the GT Neo 3, its first phone to support the new tech.

The Realme GT Neo3 has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. It is powered by the recently announced MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The high-end chip is built on a 5nm process and uses a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. It has been paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone has a triple-lens camera system on the back, featuring a Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The 50MP sensor is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Realme claims it only takes 5 minutes for the GT Neo3's 4,500mAh battery to be charged from 0 to 50%, which is significantly quicker than even the best Android phones. The company also says that the phone’s battery will retain 80% of its capacity even after 1,600 charging cycles.

(Image credit: Realme )

There’s also a standard edition of the Realme GT Neo3 with a larger 5,000mAh battery and "slower" 80W charging. Both variants run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

The standard Realme GT Neo3 starts at 1,999 yuan (about $315) in China for the base 6GB/128GB version and goes up to 2,599 yuan (about $410) for the 12GB/256GB version. The 150W version of the GT Neo3, on the other hand, starts at 2,599 yuan (about $410) for the 8GB/256GB version and goes up to 2,799 yuan (about $440) for the 12GB/256GB version.