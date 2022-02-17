What you need to know
- OnePlus has announced the Nord CE 2 5G.
- The phone features a Dimensity 900 chipset, a 64MP main camera, and 65W charging.
- OnePlus has also unveiled the OnePlus TV Y1S series alongside the mid-range Android phone.
OnePlus has taken the wraps off its first Nord series phone of 2022, the Nord CE 2 5G. Along with the mid-range Nord phone, the company has also announced two new smart TVs aimed at the budget segment.
As suggested by rumors, the "new" OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is based on OPPO's Reno 7 SE 5G. While the two phones are quite similar from the outside, there are a few key differences on the inside.
The Nord CE 2 5G features a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen featuring FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
On the back of the Nord CE 2 5G is a triple-lens camera setup that includes a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.
OnePlus' answer to the best budget Android phones also comes with a 16MP selfie camera, Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Disappointingly, OnePlus has chosen to ship the phone with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and not the latest OxygenOS 12.
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available in India for a starting price of ₹23,999 for the 6GB/128GB version. It has been priced at €349 in Europe and £299 in the UK for the 8GB/128GB version. The phone is slated to go on sale in India from February 22, while open sales will begin in Europe from March 10.
The new OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge come in two sizes: 32-inch and 43-inch. Both TVs are powered by Android TV 11 and feature support multiple HDR standards — including HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG.
They also have support for Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant. The 32-inch variants of both TVs have HD resolution, while the 43-inch variants have Full HD panels. The OnePlus TV Y1S models come with 20W stereo speakers, while the Y1S Edge TVs come equipped with more impressive 24W stereo speakers.
The OnePlus TV Y1S has been priced at ₹16,499 for the 32-inch variant and ₹26,999 for the 43-inch variant. OnePlus TV Y1S Edge, on the other hand, will retail at ₹16,999 for the 32-inch variant and ₹27,999 for the 43-inch variant. While the OnePlus TV Y1S will be sold via both online and offline retailers, the Y1S Edge TVs will only be available through OnePlus stores and other offline retailers across India.
Here's how to get a Samsung Galaxy S22 for $200 (or much, much less)
It doesn't matter if you've got an old, cracked phone lying around or one that's in perfectly good condition. We've got some tips and tricks that'll get you a new Galaxy S22 for much less than the asking cost. Maybe even free.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus review: Avoiding the Ultra Note trap
Hardly anyone cared about past Galaxy S Plus models unless they couldn't afford the Ultra. But with the S22 Ultra converted into the Note 22 in all but name, the S22+ is the "traditional" flagship many buyers will want. And besides a few small missteps, it lives up to the increased scrutiny.
Smart home fragmentation is keeping me from trying new gadgets
There are so many great smart home devices out there and with a lot of unique features to be experienced amongst them. But I can't take adding another app to my phone — so I guess I'll have to pass.
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2022
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren't sure which of the company's phones is right for you? We're here to help you find the perfect OnePlus phone.