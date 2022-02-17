What you need to know OnePlus has announced the Nord CE 2 5G.

The phone features a Dimensity 900 chipset, a 64MP main camera, and 65W charging.

OnePlus has also unveiled the OnePlus TV Y1S series alongside the mid-range Android phone.

OnePlus has taken the wraps off its first Nord series phone of 2022, the Nord CE 2 5G. Along with the mid-range Nord phone, the company has also announced two new smart TVs aimed at the budget segment. As suggested by rumors, the "new" OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is based on OPPO's Reno 7 SE 5G. While the two phones are quite similar from the outside, there are a few key differences on the inside. The Nord CE 2 5G features a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen featuring FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.