It's official: OnePlus 10R with 150W fast charging is launching April 28

OnePlus has confirmed that its first phone with 150W fast charging is the OnePlus 10R, with the phone set for an official launch on April 28.

The phone will be limited to Asian markets, and is making its global debut in India.

OnePlus is also launching the Nord CE 2 Lite alongside the 10R.

OnePlus is set to introduce two new devices in the coming weeks, including its first phone with 150W fast charging. The OnePlus 10R is debuting alongside the Nord CE 2 Lite, and the timing for the launch is interesting because OnePlus introduced new phones in these categories less than three months ago.

The OnePlus 10R is following on the heels of the OnePlus 9RT, which debuted in India back in January. The device was meant to be released in October, but issues with OxygenOS 12 meant the launch was pushed back.

As a result, the 10R is launching just three months after the introduction of the 9RT, and it is getting a few enticing upgrades, including 150W SuperVOOC fast charging. OPPO introduced the 150W charging standard back at MWC, and alluded to a OnePlus phone picking up the feature later in the year — the OnePlus 10R is that device.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Elsewhere, the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 platform, featuring Cortex A78 and A55 cores. The battery is obviously the main talking point with the 10R, with OnePlus noting that it takes just 17 minutes to fully charge the device. The manufacturer didn't reveal the battery size, but it is 5000mAh.

Interestingly, not all OnePlus 10R models will get 150W charging tech — it's limited to the high-end model; the base variant gets a more modest 80W charger in the box.

The OnePlus 10R isn't the only device launching later this month; we're also getting the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (that's quite the mouthful). This device will offer similar features as the Nord CE 2 but at a lower cost, and the downside is that you miss out on an AMOLED panel and slower charging — it has a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging.

Now, if the OnePlus 10R looks familiar, it's because the device is nothing but a rebranded Realme GT Neo 3. It has the same design, same 50MP camera with Sony IMX766 at the back, and the same 120Hz AMOLED screen.

The OnePlus 10R isn't launching outside India and China, but if you like the hardware on offer, Realme is set to launch the GT Neo 3 in western markets. The GT Neo 3 goes up against the best Android phones in this category, and with OnePlus utilizing the same design, the 10R should be an interesting device.