OPPO was one of the first manufacturers to bring fast charging to its phones; the 2014 Find 7 could charge at 20W, and it set the foundation for the VOOC standard that made its way to several OPPO phones and OnePlus devices under the Dash Charge label. For the last two years, OPPO has offered 65W SuperVOOC on its flagship and mid-range phones along with OnePlus and Realme devices. OPPO introduced an updated 125W standard last year, but we haven't seen many devices that leverage the tech. For 2022, OPPO is introducing its most ambitious update with 150W SuperVOOC. OPPO claims that the 150W charging tech can fully charge a 4500mAh battery in just 15 minutes, less than half the time taken with the 65W standard (38 minutes).

But what's just as interesting is the fact that you'll be able to get a 50% charge from flat in just five minutes. Like all VOOC implementations, the 150W tech uses OPPO's custom charger that leverages two charge pumps to deliver the energy. OPPO isn't just focusing on charging speeds; it is also double battery longevity this year. OPPO is continuing to use the dual-cell design that has been a mainstay on phones for the last two years, and with 150W, it is sending a 20V/7.5A charge that is split into two to charge the two cells simultaneously. Each charge pump takes the 20V/3.75A charge and converts it into 5V/15A to charge the phone's battery. In addition to increased charging speeds, OPPO is introducing a Battery Health Engine (BHE) feature that aims to extend battery longevity. OPPO calls BHE a "system-level battery health optimizing solution" that uses the brand's "customized battery management chip" to "improve the health and safety of batteries by optimizing the underlying algorithm and chemistry system of the battery's structure."