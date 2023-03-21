OPPO Find X6 Pro features a great-looking design to take on Galaxy S23 series

What you need to know

OPPO announces Find X6 series in China.

The Find X6 Pro and the Find X6 have a new design and share similarities.

They come with triple 50MP cameras, and ship with ColorOS 13.1

After several leaks and renders over the past couple of months, OPPO has finally revealed its flagship Find X6 series in its home ground today. The series comprises two new models: the OPPO Find X6 Pro and the OPPO Find X6.

Amongst the two new models announced (opens in new tab) today, the OPPO Find X6 Pro is the premium one in the lot. It continues incorporating Hasselblad for its cameras, including videography, has a new great-looking design, and is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

OPPO Find X6 Pro

(Image credit: OPPO)

The Find X6 Pro sports a large 6.82-inch curved display with a punch hole cut out. It has a 3168 × 1440 pixels resolution and a whopping 2500 nits of peak brightness. The display is an AMOLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz~120Hz. Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protects this display on top.

The back of the OPPO Find X6 Pro stands out compared to other best Android smartphones with which this device competes. Notably, the Desert Silver Moon colorway features a dual-tone design and a leather finish on the rear that looks exciting, to say the least. The other typical colorways include Feiquan Green, and Cloud Black, both of which come with a glass finish.

The other distinctive feature in terms of design is the new gigantic camera island at the rear. A prominent circular camera module makes the device look drastically different from its predecessor, the Find X5 Pro. The camera island involves a new 50MP 1-inch sensor found in other flagships like the recent Vivo X90 Pro and the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

(Image credit: OPPO)

While it's a wide-angle camera, it is accompanied by another 50MP super wide-angle lens. In addition, there is a 50MP periscopic telephoto lens that supports up to 120x digital zoom. The rear cameras here are Hasselblad-powered, which means the images captured by the aforementioned lenses are fine-tuned by Hasselblad.

In addition, these cameras also utilize MariSilicon X NPU, which effectively processes real-time RAW images and helps in OPPO's 4K AI NightSight Videography feature.

On the front, a 32MP selfie shooter supports video recording up to 1080p at 30fps. The rear cameras, meanwhile, support 4K video recording at 30 and 60fps.

The OPPO Find X6 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X storage and up to 512GB of the latest UFS 4.0 faster storage option.

The device runs on a decent 5000mAh battery capacity that supports OPPO's 100W super flash wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The device equips with a screen fingerprint sensor coupled with a face unlock feature for authentication.

The connectivity options include the latest Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS. Lastly, the device ships with Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

OPPO Find X6

(Image credit: OPPO)

The regular Find X6 also features similar design aesthetics as the bigger sibling. However, there isn't any leather-finished model in the standard variant. It still comes in similar colorways, though, featuring Feiquan Green, Starry Black, and Snow Mountain Gold.

The Find X6 sports a smaller display measuring 6.7-inches and an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The resolution includes 2772 × 1240 pixels. The peak brightness is set at 1450 nits.

The device is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 SoC and has up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of built-in storage. Like the Pro model, it also has LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The other similarities with the Pro model include identical cameras and sensors for authentication, the same NPU, connectivity options, and an operating system. Keeping the lights on is a 4800mAh battery paired with OPPO's 80W super flash charging.

(Image credit: OPPO)

Pricing

The OPPO Find X6 series is up for reservation in the Chinese market. Consumers interested in buying the Find X6 must pay CNY 4499 (~$655) for the 12GB+256GB variant, and the 16GB+512GB model retails at CNY 4999 (~$727). For the Find X6 Pro, consumers must shell out CNY 5999 (~$873) for the 12GB+256GB model, CNY 6499 (~$945) for the 16GB+256GB storage variant, and the larger 16GB+512GB storage variant retails at CNY 6999 (~$1018).