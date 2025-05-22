What you need to know

The first-ever image of the alleged Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been circulating online.

The image only shows the rear panel of the device, showcasing its three-camera array.

The leak claims that the Galaxy Z Fold7 is expected to have a titanium backplate between the hinge and the inner display.

It's about time the leaks for Samsung's next line of foldables started appearing, especially with rumors swirling about Galaxy Unpacked allegedly taking place in July.

The first image of the supposed Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been circulating online, showing only the rear panel of the device in a silver/grey colorway. The image also gives us a glimpse at the three-camera setup with rims around the lens, on the foldable (first spotted by the Notebook Check).

The publication adds that Samsung might transform the standard Z Fold model and make it look like the Galaxy Z Fold SE, sporting a wider design much like the OPPO Find N5.

This aligns with several previous rumors of the device that indicate the Z Fold 7 is rumored to feature an 8.2-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch outer display, both larger than its predecessor. The fold is said to be slimmer, measuring 4.5mm when unfolded.

(Image credit: Weibo)

The publication also claims that the foldable will incorporate a titanium backplate between the hinge and the internal screen, potentially for a lighter and more durable device.

"The titanium backplate is said to be thinner than the carbon fibre (CFRP) equivalents that Samsung has used inside the Galaxy Z Fold3 through to the Galaxy Z Fold6," the website added.

As for the specs of this device, we've heard some chatter that the phone will sport an upgraded 4,400mAh battery, similar to its last model. This device is also expected to have an almost-crease-free display, with rumors even suggesting it could be non-existent.

When it comes to what's under the hood, the foldable is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy and the new rumored One UI 8 out of the box. The device's camera is also said to get some significant upgrades. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is said to ditch the 50MP main camera for a massive 200MP sensor.

Of course, these are still leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt until the official launch later this year.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.