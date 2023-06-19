The Galaxy Z Fold 5 might be a little easier on your wallet than the Z Fold 4

What you need to know

Rumors suggest Samsung may not change the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, keeping it the same as the Z Flip 4's starting price.

The Z Fold 5 may see a "slight reduction" in its price when compared to the 2022 Z Fold 4.

The Flip 4 launched at $1,000, while the Fold 4 saw a $1,799 starting price in 2022.

Rumors about the pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 suggest a welcome change may be on the way for Samsung's larger foldable.

The alleged prices were tweeted by Tech_Reve (via Android Authority), who says the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may see a slight price reduction when the device officially launches, although they did not detail the exact pricing of the Z Fold 5. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5's pricing may not change from the starting price given by Samsung for the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Tech_Reve warns that "since this is still an initial plan, it may be subject to change in the future." There is no telling what the numbers could look like, so we'll have to wait and see.

The current plan for the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Z5 series is as follows:The price of the Z Flip 5 will be maintained at the same level as its predecessor.The Z Fold 5 will see a slight reduction in price compared to its predecessor.June 16, 2023 See more

As context, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched in 2022 with a starting price of $1,000, which has so far been the expected price for the upcoming Z Flip 5. For the Fold 4, the book-foldable launched at a hefty $1,799. With rumors suggesting the Fold 5 may see a "slight reduction" in price, we may not see the new device dropping out of the thousands, but it might be a little easier on the wallet, nonetheless.

For now, alleged press renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have kept us occupied. The rumored renders showcase the device's similarities to its predecessor, such as its rear triple camera array. It also displayed slimmer bezels consumers may come to experience later this year.

Users may experience the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy devices that rolled out with the Galaxy S23 series on the new Fold 5.

On the flip side (pun intended), a leak from a week ago revealed an alleged partnership with Google to optimize several of its apps to work properly on the Flip 5's cover display. It was speculated potential new Flip 5 owners might utilize apps such as Google Maps, YouTube, Messages, and others right from the foldable's larger cover screen without needing to open the device.

Samsung recently confirmed that not only will its summer Unpacked event occur earlier this year (late July), but it'll happen in Seoul, South Korea. Here, we should learn all we need about its next wave of foldables alongside the launch of the Galaxy Watch 6 series, which recently had potential pricing details revealed.