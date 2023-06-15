Alleged Galaxy Z Fold 5 press render leak shows more of the same

What you need to know

Alleged press renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 show a design quite similar to its predecessor.

A worth-mentioning change appears to be the Fold 5's display as it may sport smaller bezels, giving way for a larger display.

Samsung is preparing to host its foldable launch in Seoul, South Korea toward the end of July.

The next iteration of Samsung's book-foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, has shown itself a little ahead of schedule. MySmartPrice has allegedly obtained a press render of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 via an anonymous source. The leaked image shows off the new foldable in a blue colorway in a folded and unfolded state. A welcome possibility after viewing the leaked render is the Fold 5 appears to contain slimmer bezels when compared to its predecessor.

The folded render of the device in the background gives us a quick look at its potential triple camera array. It looks like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will continue to feature not only the same triple camera array design as the Fold 4 but the slight bump may persist, as well.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

It was recently rumored that the Fold 5 might be a leap up in camera quality, potentially ditching the 50MP present on last year's release and going for a 108MP primary camera. This could be paired with a 64MP 2x optical zoom telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide angle lens. However, one should take this possible upgrade with a pinch of salt, as Samsung already upgraded its camera with the Fold 4 and may not do so two years in a row.

MySmartPrice noted the placement of the USB-C port, speaker grills, and microphone cutouts are all similarly placed when looking at the Fold 4.

The newly leaked render of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 mirrors what we've seen previously in leaks from late April. One of the notable differences in these previously rumored renders was the change in thickness of the device when folded. When closed, the Z Fold 5 apparently measured out to 13.5mm, down from the 14.2 to 15.8mm thickness of the Fold 4. On the latter, this was due to its infamous gap between the screens.

Rumors state Samsung has been developing a waterdrop hinge for its new Fold 5 so consumers can finally be rid of the dreaded screen gap when closed. This development would likely contribute to the Fold 5's alleged thinner build when folded.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 may also contain the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC packed into the Galaxy S23 series, as well.

Samsung is preparing to hold its summer Unpacked event a couple of weeks sooner this year on home soil in Seoul, South Korea as recently confirmed. Additionally, a new rumor sprung up which suggests the Korean OEM may hold a separate launch event for North America (in the U.S. and Canada) around August 11 for its new foldable phones.