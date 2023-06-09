Separate Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5 launch event rumored for North America

What you need to know

Rumors state Samsung may hold separate events for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 in the U.S. and Canada.

After some rumors, it was recently confirmed that Samsung will host its Unpacked event in late July, two weeks earlier than previous years.

Both foldable phones may sport a thinner chassis thanks to a new waterdrop hinge and other hardware enhancements.

According to some information received by MySmartPrice, Samsung may be interested in holding an additional, separate event for the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5. The rumor indicates the Korean tech giant is potentially interested in hosting this event in North America on August 11.

The date, if this rumor proves to be correct, is typically around the time Samsung has hosted its summer Unpacked events in the past. Last year's Unpacked for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 was on August 10. Additionally, the possibility of a separate event held in North America would see Samsung holding two events for its next wave of foldable phones.

Just days ago, a late July event held in South Korea was confirmed in a press release by the company. Samsung will host the event at COEX in Samseong-dong in the Gangnam district of Seoul. The company stated, "Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicenter of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category."

This comes after it was recently rumored Samsung had been flirting with the idea of holding its summer Unpacked event two weeks earlier this year. The speculated date has slated the upcoming event for July 26, tentatively. At that time, it was suggested Samsung was interested in a slightly earlier Unpacked event so it could get its next foldables into consumers' hands sooner as it looks to head into Q3 2023 with steam as the brand grapples with a significant drop in profit.

Whether this second event happens is up to time tell for now, so take this with a grain of salt. However, a Korea-first launch could bank on the fact that the country "led the way with a remarkable 13.6% foldable phone adoption rate," as noted by Counterpoint Research. This could give Korean consumers a headstart with the new Galaxy devices ahead of an international launch.

Meanwhile, renders of both devices have previously leaked, showcasing some potential changes to the phones overall. It's all been rumored that Samsung is putting a new waterdrop hinge inside the foldable phones, which could effectively make the phones thinner and reduce that dreaded gap between the screens.

Aside from the highly anticipated foldable launch, the Korean OEM is also preparing to reveal the new Galaxy Watch 6 and other devices.