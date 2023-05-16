The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may have a launch date, and it's earlier than usual

What you need to know

Rumor has it Samsung could be looking at pushing up its summer Unpacked event by two weeks.

We could see Samsung's next event for its next foldable launch during the final week of July.

Allegedly, a person close to the matter cites Samsung's struggle in the semiconductor market as a reason for an earlier event date.

The smartphone industry has been busy with announcements. We've just moved by Google's I/O 2023 event, where new devices (and a foldable) were shown, but now, we're shifting our gaze over to Samsung.

According to the South Korean publication Chosun, Samsung could be preparing for a late July Unpacked event which would also play host to its next foldable phone launch.

We are expecting to see the full breadth of the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 at this Unpacked event later this summer. We've heard rumors that Samsung might be flirting with an earlier date. However, the latest rumors speculate Samsung is eyeing an event around the last week of July.

This may land us at a possible July 26 date which is two weeks earlier than Samsung's previously held Unpacked events during the second week of August. The reasoning behind the sudden shift in date may be attributed to Samsung's recent earnings performance.

The company has grappled with a massive drop in profit due to a lowered demand for semiconductors. Chosun not only reiterated this but, apparently, an official close to the subject matter stated, "In order to boost the company’s performance due to the sluggish memory semiconductor industry, it is more necessary than ever for the smartphone division to perform well."

It's also assumed that Samsung might be trying to get a bit of a head start on 2023's third quarter by releasing the devices earlier to get them in consumer possession. Moreover, the event may be held in Seoul, South Korea, this year as opposed to the United States hosting, which we saw during the event earlier this year.

Rumors and leaks have continued to swirl about Samsung's next wave of foldables (as usual). Nearly two weeks ago, a leaked render showed off what users may expect to find with the Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover screen. The phone may feature a 720x748p resolution, 3.4-inch cover display with customizable widgets to take advantage of the additional space.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 had some information about its case leak recently, but those didn't really show much of a change in design. Alongside both these recent leaks, full renders of both devices were found in full and displayed some of the smaller changes we could see with the new foldable phones.