Live
Samsung Unpacked LIVE updates: Z Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and more to be revealed
We're reporting live from Seoul and beyond.
Samsung Unpacked is nearly here, which means we're finally about to get a first look at the newest set of Galaxy devices. The leaks we've received so far indicate that Samsung will be unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S9, and Galaxy Watch 6 during the event, but no matter what, we'll be here reporting the latest news LIVE so you get all the facts first.
The event will start tomorrow, July 26th, at 7am ET / 4 am PT / 12 pm BST / 8 pm KST. You'll be able to catch a live stream on YouTube and Samsung's official site, or you can simply watch the embedded video below. We're obviously pretty pumped about the official reveal of these devices, so while we wait patiently for Unpacked to start, we're going to devote this blog to all of the most reputable rumors and leaks we've seen thus far.
Samsung Unpacked live stream
Quick links
- Samsung: Reserve a new Galaxy device and get $50 (ends tonight)
- How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
- How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Samsung Unpacked: How to watch and what to expect
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Everything we know so far
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Everything we know so far
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Everything we know so far
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Everything we know so far
Leaked images and videos of supposed Fold 5 and Flip 5 dummy units seemed to confirm the larger cover screen on the latter, along with the new hinge design. With this new hinge, both phones will be slimmer than their predecessors, while also lowering the possibility of dust getting stuck in between the screens and wreaking havoc.
But this also likely means that Samsung won’t be doing much in the way of implementing larger batteries for either the Fold or the Flip, leaving any battery improvements to a new processor and software.
Moving over to the Fold 5, we’re not expecting Samsung to “come out swinging” with a completely new design, except for hopefully solving one major complaint with Samsung foldable phones.
One rumor that we’ve been hearing a lot about since last year is that Samsung will finally adopt the “waterdrop” hinge, allowing both the Fold 5 and Flip 5 to close completely shut when folded. Back in March, a report claimed that this new hinge was being tested and is "expected to carry out a folding test of 200,000 basic times and a limit of 300,000 times.”
If it wasn’t obvious from the different promos, this Unpacked event is going to be mainly focused on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. If the rumors and leaks come to fruition, this will be for a good reason, as the Z Flip 5 is in line to get quite an overhaul. As Motorola has been making waves with its larger cover screen, Samsung is finally expected to implement a larger cover screen of its own with the Flip 5. Rumor has it that Samsung is making the jump to using a 3.4-inch outer display, up from the 1.9-inch screen found on the Flip 4, complete with “new features and widgets.”
What’s still unknown is whether you’ll be able to use full versions of your favorite apps, similar to what is currently possible with the Moto Razr Plus and other recently-released flip phones.
We’re less than 24 hours away from Samsung’s second major event of the year. This time around, it’s going to be all about the latest foldable phones, as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are expected to make their official debut. The company is even giving away $50 for free just for registering your interest, but this deal expires as soon as Unpacked kicks off. All they need is your name and email address, and there's no commitment or payment required today.
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.