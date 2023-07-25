Samsung Unpacked LIVE updates: Z Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and more to be revealed

Refresh

(Image credit: Technizo Concept, Super Roader) Leaked images and videos of supposed Fold 5 and Flip 5 dummy units seemed to confirm the larger cover screen on the latter, along with the new hinge design. With this new hinge, both phones will be slimmer than their predecessors, while also lowering the possibility of dust getting stuck in between the screens and wreaking havoc. But this also likely means that Samsung won’t be doing much in the way of implementing larger batteries for either the Fold or the Flip, leaving any battery improvements to a new processor and software.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Moving over to the Fold 5, we’re not expecting Samsung to “come out swinging” with a completely new design, except for hopefully solving one major complaint with Samsung foldable phones. One rumor that we’ve been hearing a lot about since last year is that Samsung will finally adopt the “waterdrop” hinge, allowing both the Fold 5 and Flip 5 to close completely shut when folded. Back in March, a report claimed that this new hinge was being tested and is "expected to carry out a folding test of 200,000 basic times and a limit of 300,000 times.”

(Image credit: MediaPeanut/ OnLeaks) If it wasn’t obvious from the different promos, this Unpacked event is going to be mainly focused on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. If the rumors and leaks come to fruition, this will be for a good reason, as the Z Flip 5 is in line to get quite an overhaul. As Motorola has been making waves with its larger cover screen, Samsung is finally expected to implement a larger cover screen of its own with the Flip 5. Rumor has it that Samsung is making the jump to using a 3.4-inch outer display, up from the 1.9-inch screen found on the Flip 4, complete with “new features and widgets.” What’s still unknown is whether you’ll be able to use full versions of your favorite apps, similar to what is currently possible with the Moto Razr Plus and other recently-released flip phones.