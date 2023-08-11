Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals of August 2023

Samsung's latest set of devices just hit store shelves today, and we've got all of the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals on the web collected below. Every retailer from Amazon and Best Buy to Verizon and AT&T have launched their own promotions, so check out the list below to see how you can save.

As we described at length in our recent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, this device improves upon its much-beloved predecessor in a few key areas.

You get the outstanding Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, plus a ton of software support and a new cover display that offers a truly one-of-a-kind user experience. That being said, with a starting price of $999.99, the Flip 5 isn't exactly cheap. The preorder period is over, so how can you save money on this cutting-edge foldable? Let's take a look.

Preorder deals

Best Buy: $100 gift card, plus up to $800 off with trade-in Best Buy will hook you up with a free $100 gift card if you buy an unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5 through their site. You could also get up to $800 of trade-in credit if you send in an old or broken phone.

Samsung: Up to $600 instant trade-in credit Samsung is currently offering up to $600 off instantly when you trade in an old device and pick up a Galaxy Z Flip 5. It's also worth noting that Samsung is offering a 10% discount to all students and teachers. Altogether, that could put a serious dent into the price of this $999 phone, plus Samsung is offering some exclusive colors.

Amazon: free $150 gift card with purchase Just like Best Buy, if you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 through Amazon they'll give you a $150 gift card, no strings attached.

Verizon: FREE with eligible trade-in and new line Verizon is offering up to $1,000 of trade-in credit when you buy the Z Flip 5 and add a new line with an eligible data plan. Since the phone typically starts at $999.99, that's effectively making the Flip 5 free.

AT&T: FREE with eligible trade-in and new line Just like Verizon, AT&T will give you up to $1,000 off when you trade in an eligible device and sign up for a qualifying data plan. This discount will appear in the form of monthly credits over 36 months.

What you need to know

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a starting price of $999.99 for the 256GB version and $1,119.99 for the 512GB. That's the same price that we saw for the phone's predecessor, the Z Flip 4, and the Motorola Razr Plus, which is going to be the Flip 5's biggest competition.

That's obviously pretty pricey for a smartphone, which is why the deals above are so important. It's worth noting that more offers are likely to launch in the coming weeks, so bookmark this page and check back later if none of the current deals are working for you.

What are the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, the same chip that powers the excellent S23 series. That includes the S23 Ultra, which is arguably the most powerful phone on the market today.

You're also getting a pair of vibrant AMOLED displays on the inside and outside of the new phone, plus some flagship-level camera tech. The Z Flip 5 also has a 3,700mAh battery, which is a bit smaller than we expected, but the efficient processor should help a bit on that front.

Of course, the main selling point of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be its folding screen. Both the Z Fold 5 and the Flip are adopting the new waterdrop hinge approach, which gives the phones some added durability and allow them to almost fold completely flat. All in all, it seems like the Z Flip 5 is setting up to be one of the best Android phones of the year.