Galaxy Z Flip 5 may gain new features and widgets to take advantage of the large cover screen

What you need to know

A render of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 shows off the cover screen.

The leak displays features and widgets that users may be able to customize and switch out.

Allegedly, the display will deliver a 720x748p resolution and may measure out to 3.4 inches.

Thanks to leaks and renders, we expect a lot from the forthcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its larger, redesigned cover screen. Recently, Twitter leaker Ice Universe shared some information about the device's cover screen alongside a rendering of the device. The tweet offers a side-by-side viewing of its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and how that cover screen compares (or doesn't) to the one expected for the 2023 release.

According to Max Jambor, Samsung may pack a few unique and customizable features for users on the Z Flip 5's cover screen in the form of widgets. The quick render displays widgets bearing weather information, the current time, phone battery percentage, watch battery, and more.

Ice Universe's information stated the Galaxy Z Flip 5's external display screen would allegedly come in with a 720x748p resolution and may measure out to 3.4 inches.

Samsung is bringing quite a lot new features and widgets to the cover screen of #GalaxyZFlip5 https://t.co/AZuRBfg9RaMay 4, 2023 See more

Some additional features are also seen at the bottom of the render. Users may expect easily accessible calls, messages, weather, and settings. Most likely, if the proposed render is taken at face value, Samsung would let users customize those little icons on the bottom left, as well, for quicker access to apps that they deem most important.

Similarly, leaks about the Z Flip 5's cover screen came out via a few different renders. The current leaks double down on its previously speculated 3.4-inch external display.

The larger screen would give users a little more breathing room to act when interacting with your music's controls and text messages, too. Samsung's approach with its upcoming Z Flip 5's cover display is (acceptably) different, especially when you compare the leaks to the current best foldable phones and their cover displays on the market.

Consumers may also expect to find the same 6.7-inch display of the Z Flip 5 when it's fully unfolded, the same as its predecessor.

Other than expectations for the device include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset (the same that powers the Galaxy S23 series), and the Z Flip 5 is also rumored to adopt a waterdrop hinge design so the two screens lay against one another when closed.

We're still a few months away from Samsung's full reveal of its next foldable devices. While the Korean OEM typically holds its following Unpacked event in August, there were rumors the company may bump it up to late July. But those are whispers in the wind for now as we await an official date from Samsung.