Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 renders reveal upcoming changes to Samsung's foldables

What you need to know

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 have leaked online

The leaked renders give us a detailed look at the foldables before launch.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders showcase a new beautiful cover screen, while the Z Fold 5 shows a largely similar design.

The launch of these foldables is expected in July 2023.

Over the past few weekends, we've witnessed leaked renders of the upcoming foldable smartphones, from the Pixel Fold to the Motorola Razr. Now, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 from Samsung now join the list with newly revealed renders.

Tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with Smartprix, has released 5K renders of the upcoming flagship foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. These renders offer a closer look and appear to give us a good idea of what to expect ahead of the launch. And while the launch date hasn't been announced by the company yet, rumors point to an early launch in July.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: SmartPrix/ OnLeaks) (Image credit: SmartPrix/ OnLeaks) (Image credit: SmartPrix/ OnLeaks)

The showcased renders of the alleged Galaxy Z Fold 5 fairly resemble the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from last year, including the same camera array at the back and a similar taller cover display. The key takeaway from the renders is probably the gap between the screens when folded, which looks quite minimal compared to the previous model. The report further shares the device's dimensions when unfolded (154.9 x 129.9 x 6.3mm) and folded (154.9 x 67.1 x 13.5mm).

Another notable difference from the predecessor happens to be the thickness when folded as it reduces to 13.5mm on the upcoming Z Fold 5. In comparison, the Z Fold 4 varied from 14.2 to 15.8mm due to the void between the screens when folded. It means we can probably the phone not to bulge out as much in our pockets when carrying the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The screen sizes are expected to remain the same as the previous model on the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

But that's not all. After putting out the Z Fold 5 renders, tipster OnLeaks has paired up with MediaPeanut to reveal the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders. The most notable change is the cover screen, which is more prominent this time around and seems to corroborate earlier leaks.

The predecessor, Galaxy Z Flip 4, came with a 1.9-inch cover display, which only covered one-fourth of the top half of the phone. Now, it will apparently be occupied with a new screen for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MediaPeanut/ OnLeaks) (Image credit: MediaPeanut/ OnLeaks) (Image credit: MediaPeanut/ OnLeaks)

The leaked renders showcase a uniquely-designed screen on the Z Flip 5, with a small section extending out beside the dual cameras. This screen is said to measure around 3.4 inches, which is slightly bigger than the one we have seen on the OPPO Find N2 and other clamshell foldable phones.

This new cover screen will likely add more functionality than just displaying time and the ability to glance at notifications. For instance, users might be able to view full album art while playing songs or skip the tracks more easily with the available form factor.

On the front, the clamshell display will apparently measure 6.7 inches, the same as the predecessor. Aside from the bigger cover screen, the rest of the device will largely look the same as the previous model.

Given the amount of competition facing the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, 2023 is shaping up as a bit year for foldables. There are new participants joining the fray, such as OnePlus, while companies like Vivo, Motorola, and OPPO have released new models like Vivo X Fold 2 and X Flip, OPPO Find N2, N2 Flip, and Motorola's upcoming Razr 2023. Google is also expected to launch the Pixel Fold soon.

That said, you can be sure Samsung is probably betting everything on these foldables in order to maintain its position as a leading manufacturer of foldables for Android customers.