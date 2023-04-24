Galaxy Z Fold 5 may launch early this year as the Pixel Fold threatens to steal its thunder

What you need to know

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is rumored to occur sometime at the end of July.

The company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 at the event.

The previous summer Galaxy Unpacked events occurred in early August.

Google's Pixel Fold is expected to go on sale in late June, following an expected launch in May.

As the foldable space becomes more crowded, Samsung is expected to continue its reign with its next-generation Fold and Flip. However, with rumors of a Google Pixel Fold becoming more prevalent, Samsung may be gearing up for an early launch of its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.

According to SamMobile, the company may hold its next big Galaxy Unpacked event at the end of July. This would be a notable departure from its usual summer reveal in early August, which saw the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and other devices in previous years.

While moving up the event by a week or two isn't too drastic, it could close the gap between the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google's rumored Pixel Fold. The latter device is expected to be revealed at Google I/O 2023 in May, with leaks pointing to the device hitting store shelves in late June.

The Pixel Fold will likely go head-to-head with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and sport some impressive specs and an equally impressive design, including a durable hinge, water resistance, and wider displays. It is also expected to cost a pretty penny at $1,799. Meanwhile, Samsung is said to have some notable changes in store for the Z Fold 5, from a new hinge design to a thinner chassis.

(Image credit: Naver)

Samsung is also expected to announce other devices at the event, such as new Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and possibly the new Galaxy Tab S9 series. However, for now, rumors of a late July Galaxy Unpacked are just that... rumors. As we get closer to the date, we should hopefully know more about Samsung's plans, and by then, we'll likely know a lot more about the Pixel Fold.