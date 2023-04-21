Pixel Fold leak potentially spoils Google's I/O 2023 surprise

What you need to know

The Pixel Fold has been leaked in its entirety, courtesy of Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech.

According to Prosser, the Pixel Fold will make its debut at Google I/O 2023, ahead of a late-June release date.

The phone is set to be priced at $1799 and pre-orders will include a free Pixel Watch.

If you're like us and can't wait for Google to unveil the Pixel Fold, Jon Prosser with Front Page Tech is here with all the potential details. In his latest video, Prosser revealed pretty much everything there is to know when it comes to Google's first foldable phone.

According to Prosser, the Pixel Fold will feature a design more similar to the OPPO Find N2, which would potentially be an inner 7.6-inch display complete with a rather odd 6:5 aspect ratio. The inner OLED panel features a 2208x1840 resolution with 380ppi and a 120Hz "Smooth Display" refresh rate.

For the outer display, Prosser states that Google will be using a 5.8-inch OLED display with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio. The resolution comes in at 2092 x 1080 (FHD+), and will also feature a refresh rate of 120Hz.

As expected, Processer suggests the Pixel Fold will be powered by Google's Tensor G2 chip, the same one used in the Pixel 7 series, and what we are likely to see in the expected Pixel 7a. This is being paired with either 256GB or 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM across all configurations.

Prosser didn't provide specifics in the battery department, instead only claiming the phone will offer "beyond 24-hour life" and will last for "up to 72 hours." Don't get too excited though, as the 72 hours of battery life will "only" be possible if you are using Extreme Battery Saver Mode.

Moving onto cameras, Google is said to be relying on a 48MP primary wide-angle lens with OIS + CLAF and an f/1.7 aperture. This main camera is paired with a 10.8MP ultrawide camera with a 121-degree FoV and an f/2.2 aperture.

(Image credit: Frontpagetech)

Rounding out the trio of rear cameras is said to be a 10.8MP dual PD telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 20x Super Res Zoom. Prosser went on to mention that the Fold will make use of an LDAF sensor, along with both optical and electronic image stabilization.

Coming as a slight surprise is Google's potential decision to offer two selfie cameras. At the top of the outer display will be a 9.5MP Fixed Focus camera, sporting an f/2.2 aperture. There will also be a selfie camera on the inner 7.6-inch display, but Google is opting for a traditional 8MP Fixed Focus sensor, as opposed to trying to use an Under Display Camera like what the Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers.

(Image credit: Frontpagetech)

Lastly, Prosser provided us with pricing and availability for the Pixel Fold. The phone is set to make its debut at Google I/O 2023, with pre-orders set to open on the same day, but only from the Google Store. Starting on May 30, the Pixel Fold could become available for pre-order through carrier locations. All of this is set to culminate in a launch date of June 27.

As for pricing, Prosser states that the 256GB Pixel Fold will be priced at $1799, and will come in either Obsidian or Chalk. There will also be a 512GB variant released, priced at $1919, and will only be available in the Obsidian colorway. Lastly, Prosser also claims that Google will include a Pixel Watch for those who pre-order the Pixel Fold.