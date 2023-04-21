Motorola Razr 2023 teasers have begun, highlighting 'large external screen'

What you need to know

Motorola has officially begun teasing the next Razr, commenting on its "large external screen."

Lenovo has hinted at the impending launch of the next Motorola Razr foldable.

Leaks have revealed that the phone may sport a much larger cover screen than its predecessors.

After plenty of rumors and leaks, Motorola has officially begun teasing its upcoming Razr smartphone. The company took to Weibo to post a teaser image of the phone's silhouette while commenting on the device's large cover display.

The Weibo post seems to hint at a high refresh rate on the Razr 2023, which may also refer to the external display. That would be interesting, as cover screens on clamshell foldables aren't known to boast higher refresh rates.

(Image credit: Motorola)

In addition to the teaser image, Lenovo executive Chen Jin also posted a teaser of his own, but this time with a video showing off the phone's folded form. While there's minimal light, you can still make out some details of the phone, such as the dual camera setup, LED flash unit, and hinge.

While the teasers don't reveal very much about the phone, plenty of leaks and rumors have given us an idea of what to expect from the company's next foldable. Previous renders look pretty close to what little we can see in the teaser and revealed one of the largest cover screens we've seen on a clamshell foldable smartphone, one that appears to extend beyond the cameras.

Apparently, the device will sport a larger cover display than the OPPO Find N2 Flip, which measures 3.26 inches. Other rumors point to a larger battery and an improved hinge, as well as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the same chipset powering just about every other clamshell foldable phone, including the Razr 2022.

What the teaser doesn't reveal is the name of the device, which seems to be under much speculation. The device went from Razr 2023 to Razr 2023+, with some suggesting Razr 2023 Pro or Razr 40 Ultra. However, it's likely the phone will sport different names between China and international variants.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The teaser also says nothing about the alleged Razr 2023 Lite, which is meant to be an "affordable" option. This model will reportedly sport a much smaller cover screen, likely as a cost-cutting measure, but it's not clear what other differences the model may have.

As for the launch date, Lenovo has previously said the next Razr would launch "very soon," with June 1 as the rumored date. It seems that may be likely if we're already getting teasers.