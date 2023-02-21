Alleged Motorola Razr 2023 renders reveal an extreme cover display

What you need to know

New renders appear to reveal the design of the next Motorola Razr phone.

The device may feature a larger cover display that extends beyond the rear cameras.

Motorola is rumored to have two Razr phones in the works for 2023.

The foldable market is heating up thanks to companies like OPPO, Huawei, Honor, and more, and Motorola doesn't appear to be skipping out on the fun this year. After launching the Razr 2022 last year, new renders appear to show what may likely be the Motorola Razr 2023 with a very unique cover display.

Images were posted recently by The Tech Outlook courtesy of an internal source, revealing a clamshell foldable with a screen that takes up much of the outer cover when folded. The display appears much larger than the 2.7-inch one on the Motorola Razr 2022 and even larger than the 3.26-inch cover screen on the OPPO Find N2 Fold.

The display also appears to extend beyond the cameras, with a section apparently dedicated to notifications to the side.

(Image credit: The Tech Outlook)

It's speculated that this may be the Motorola Razr 2023, codename Juno. This wouldn't be the first time we've heard this codename, as it's one of two Razr-branded devices we might see from Motorola this year.

Aside from the cover display, the phone looks quite similar to the Razr 2022. Although, for now, we should take it with a pinch of salt, as the renders don't appear to show any indication of an internal selfie camera on the device.

That said, leaker Evan Blass posted images of the device more recently to seemingly corroborate the large cover screen while commenting on the display size. In one of the images he posted, Blass points out the navigation buttons stuffed in the corner along with a cluster of notifications.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

It's not clear when the Razr will launch or what specs it will have, but we'll likely see a newer chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and hopefully a larger battery to accommodate the larger display.

What's certain is that Motorola will definitely have some tough competition this year. The OPPO Find N2 Flip sports a great design and a large cover screen with a vertical orientation to better match the main display. In addition, Samsung is also rumored to give the Galaxy Z Flip 5 an upgrade with an even larger cover screen than OPPO.