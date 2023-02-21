The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may finally give us the upgrade we've been hoping for

What you need to know

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5 later this year.

The company may give the phone a much larger cover display than its predecessors.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and 4 both feature 1.9-inch external displays for interactions with widgets.

The new OPPO Find N2 Flip features a 3.26-inch cover screen, and the Flip 5's may be larger.

With the growth of foldable phones over the years, the clamshell form factor has proven to be the most popular, thanks to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip lineup. However, despite their popularity, there are some changes we would love to see Samsung make with its next iteration. Fortunately, it sounds like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may finally give us one notable change.

Leaker Ice Universe took to Twitter to reveal that Samsung may include a larger cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The size increase could be quite drastic when compared to its predecessor, as Ice Universe suggests that the phone could feature a larger external display than even the OPPO Find N2 Flip.

For reference, the OPPO Find N2 Flip has a large vertical cover display that measures 3.26 inches. Not only is that larger than the 1.9-inch display on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but it's also larger than the external display on the Motorola Razr 2022. That said, it's not clear how much larger the Flip 5's cover screen will be when compared to the Find N2 Flip.

Ice Universe's Tweet also corroborates a claim made by Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, who stated late last year that the Z Flip 5 would feature a display larger than 3 inches. He also stated that an improved hinge design would make the display crease much less visible.

This could provide users with a much-improved experience over Samsung's current Flip devices when using the cover display, whether it's to interact with notifications or when taking selfies. Of course, even with a larger display, Samsung may also consider tweaking the software to give users more control and take better advantage of the extra real estate.

Currently, users are pretty limited in what they can do with the cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Motorola, on the other hand, lets you do pretty much anything you want on the outer display, which makes it much more useful than those found on many other foldable phones on the market. Hopefully, Samsung can expand the capabilities of the cover screen with its next Flip if it's going to give us a larger one.

