The next Galaxy Z Flip could get a big display upgrade

What you need to know

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched with a 1.9-inch external AMOLED screen for displaying widgets and selfies.

A rumor suggests the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may finally sport a display larger than 3-inches.

The foldable may also feature an improved hinge design to reduce the crease.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been out for a few months now, and while it's a great smartphone, it offers no major visual changes over its predecessor. Sit one next to the Z Flip 3, and it would be difficult to immediately tell the two apart. However, Samsung may finally be ready to give us what we want next year when it launches the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), tweeted a message originally posted to his Super Followers, detailing some of the expected upgrades coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. In the tweet, Young says that the foldable phone may finally sport a larger cover display than its predecessor at over 3 inches.

As I told my Super Followers yesterday, there are a couple of important changes coming to the Z Flip 5... pic.twitter.com/rEcD2DvaWwDecember 1, 2022 See more

Samsung has gradually increased the size of the Z Flip's external display, from the paltry 1.1-inch display on the first models to the current 1.9-inch panel on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The upgraded size provided a huge upgrade in functionality when the phone is closed, although Samsung opted to keep the same size display for its last two models.

If Young's prediction is correct, a panel over 3 inches would be a huge increase and could bring tons more functionality to the device. Young has a pretty good track record, although he had a similar prediction about the external display on the Motorola Razr 2022 that did not pan out, so we'll take his word with a grain of salt for now.

In addition to a larger external display, Young says that the hinge mechanism is being upgraded and should result in a much-less visible crease. It's definitely likely that Samsung is looking to once again improve its hinge design to make its foldables slimmer and more durable, but if the company can do so while reducing the crease, then that would be a big plus. This will likely apply to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as well.

Unfortunately, we may have a ways to go before we see any leaked renders of the device, which isn't expected to launch until August 2023. In the meantime, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 still remains one of the best foldable phones you can buy right now.