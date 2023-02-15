OPPO Find N2 Flip launches globally to steal the Galaxy Z Flip 4's thunder

In my Galaxy Z Flip 4 review, I said that it was the perfect foldable, and I stand by that statement. While I like the fold-out screen of the Z Fold 4 and the fact that it is better-suited for getting things done, the Z Flip 4 is unbeatable for portability, and it is just a lot to fun to use.

Samsung has a big lead in the foldable segment, but Chinese brands are starting to make inroads in 2023, and OPPO is kicking things off with the global launch of the Find N2 Flip. The foldable was unveiled alongside the Find N2 in China at the end of last year, but it was limited to the Chinese market.

The Find N2 Flip will be debuting in the U.K. in the coming weeks for £849 ($1,022), and the device is already up for pre-order in the country. It's set to launch in other countries in the region and will be available in India as well, and I'm excited to see how it holds up against the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

(Image credit: OPPO)

What's particularly striking about the Find N2 Flip is that it has a 3.26-inch cover screen, significantly larger than the 1.9-inch screen you'll find on Samsung's foldable. The increased real estate should be ideal for viewing notifications on the cover screen or using the panel as a viewfinder — this is one of my favorite use cases on the Z Flip 4.

You can use the outer screen to control settings, reply to messages, record voice notes, view weather information, and take calls. You can also use an always-on mode for the outer screen that shows the date, time, and unread notifications without waking the device. But the biggest use case for the outer screen will be as a viewfinder, and you'll find features that let you use the viewfinder on both screens at once.

(Image credit: OPPO)

There's FlexForm Mode as well, and you can use the Find N2 Flip folded mid-way between 45 to 110 degrees to take photos in interesting angles. On that note, the Find N2 Flip uses a similar Flexion Hinge as the Find N2, and that means you should see a smooth articulation. What I liked most about the Find N2 was the nearly invisible crease, and that looks to be the case here. And for durability, the brand says the hinge should last 400,000 unfolds.

(Image credit: OPPO)

OPPO's Hasselblad integration is intact, with the brand touting natural shots and accurate colors. As for the camera hardware itself, you get a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera module — the same as the Find N2 — along with an 8MP wide-angle lens. Up front you'll find a 32MP Sony IMX709 module with autofocus, and at least on the hardware side of things, the device is right up there with the best foldables.

Another area where the foldable has an edge over Samsung is the battery. There's a 4300mAh battery under the hood — 600mAh more than what Samsung offers — and it has 44W fast charging. While it isn't quite on par with the 100W charging tech on devices like the OnePlus 11, it fully charges the device in under an hour.

(Image credit: OPPO)

The Find N2 Flip unfolds to a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh and up to 1600 nits of brightness for HDR content. The phone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000+ 4nm platform, and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UDS 3.1 storage as standard. It will be available in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple color options.

(Image credit: OPPO)

OPPO isn't going to launch Find N2 Flip in the U.S., but it isn't unlikely that the device — or a version of it — will show up in the country under the OnePlus label at some point later in the year. For now though, the fact that it is launching outside China is a big deal in and of itself.