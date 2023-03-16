Motorola Razr 2023 leak claims we may have been getting the name kinda wrong

What you need to know

With foldable phones making more of a splash in 2023, Motorola's next entry is probably one of the most anticipated flip phones of the year. The company has already said to expect its next foldable soon, and now, new details about the Razr 2023 have been leaked, and it turns out we've been getting the name wrong.

According to MySmartPrice, Motorola's next foldable will have a "Plus" in its name. So we may be looking at the Motorola Razr+ 2023 later this year. But what is the "Plus" for exactly?

The best guess is that it refers to the large cover screen we've seen in leaked images. The phone is expected to sport a cover screen larger than the massive 3.26-inch panel on the OPPO Find N2 Flip. From the images, the display will take up much of the phone's cover panel, even encompassing the dual camera lenses.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

However, according to the leak, the "Plus" definitely isn't referring to the phone's battery. A source tells MySmartPrice that the Razr+ 2023 may be equipped with a smaller battery than its predecessor at just 2,850mAh. That's noticeably smaller than many of the best foldable phones out there, including the Razr 2022 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. And given the extra screen real estate on the cover panel, it'll be hard to see how Motorola can justify lowering the capacity.

The phone will apparently support 30W wired charging, although there's no word on wireless charging support. The phone is also said to come with the model number XT2321, which matches a previous report.

Lastly, the phone may sport an under-display selfie camera on the internal folding display. This would explain previous renders that seemed to suggest the lack of one. For now, however, it seems to be mere speculation based on the render. That said, it wouldn't exactly be unheard of to include an under-panel camera on a foldable, as Samsung does this for the larger Galaxy Z Fold 4.

For now, we take the rumors with a grain of salt as we wait for Motorola to release more official details about the upcoming Razr. While the company has revealed no exact release date, Lenovo's CEO states that we should expect the launch "very soon," with some rumors pointing to June.