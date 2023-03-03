Motorola Razr 2023 to launch 'very soon' with an improved hinge mechanism

What you need to know

2023's Motorola Razr is confirmed to launch soon.

The foldable device is said to improve the hinge over the predecessor models.

Previous renders leak also suggested a more prominent cover display.

With MWC 2023 this week, we saw plenty of innovative phones capable of rolling and folding with their unique displays. While some were on their way to launching, others were just concepts that may not see a commercial release any time soon. Fortunately, the next Razr won't take too long to grace us with an official launch later this year.

In a statement to CNBC, the CEO of Motorola's parent company, Lenovo, says we will see the new version of Motorola Razr "soon." While he didn't provide any more specifics, a recent leak suggests the launch will occur on June 1.

Yang indicates that the new iteration of the Razr aims to be much better than what we got with the already impressive Razr 2023. We can expect significant improvements from the hinge and applications associated with the foldable functionality. In the interview, the CEO further stated the reception to the current Razr phone from last year happened to be "good."

Moreover, Yang feels the prices for current foldable phones across OEMs are pretty high, but he predicts the price will fall in the future, which is quite promising. He added, "When the technology becomes mature, then the price could go down, then you can drive higher volume."

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The announcement from Yang comes not long after recent renders emerged of the alleged Motorola Razr 2023. They showcased the next generation Razr featuring a bigger external display than the predecessor that is likely to extend beyond the camera lens and take up much of the device cover.

The Motorola Razr 2022 had a significant external display measuring 2.7 inches, still bigger than the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and a tad bit shorter than the Oppo Find N2, which has a 3.26-inch external display. The Razr 2023 renders, however, indicate it will be bigger than both.

Aside from the external display size, we might see no significant changes regarding the internal display and the overall form factor. As Yang suggested, the major improvements this year could be toward the hinge on the inside, similar to what Honor Magic Vs did early this year.

Of course, as we await to learn more details about the device, we can only hope it receives a U.S. launch this time around.