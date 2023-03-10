Motorola Razr 2023 leak reveals a hot new colorway

What you need to know

Motorola is gearing up to launch a new Razr later this year.

A new leak reveals the upcoming phone with a dual-pane color design.

Previous leaks revealed a much larger cover screen.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series has dominated the foldable market, and it looks like Motorola wants to make its upcoming Razr a much more visually appealing phone to attract users away from Samsung.

A newly leaked image from 91mobiles allegedly reveals the upcoming Razr 2023, which reportedly carries the model number Moto XT2321-3. The phone's lower half appears in a hot pink-like color, which is also on the volume and power buttons. A close look shows that the color may also be present across the frame of the device.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

It's not the first time this type of color has been spotted on the upcoming Razr, as it was partially shown in a previous render of the device.

It's unclear what other colors the phone may be available in, but on the one hand, it marks a bit of a departure from the Razr 2022, which was only available in black. On the other hand, it would also be something of a return to form, hearkening back to the Razr phones of yore that were available in various colorways.

One of the reasons Samsung's foldables, like the Galaxy Z Flip 4, are so popular is that it's offered in a stylish design, and the company provides a myriad of color options for users to choose from, allowing customers to even mix and match. Perhaps Motorola wants to try to bring this same type of appeal to its phones to potentially boost sales of its foldable.

Aside from wanting to compete better with the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Motorola recently began a multi-year partnership with Pantone to bring more unique colorways to the company's phones. Perhaps the next Razr will take advantage of this and bring some awesome color options for users to choose from.

Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang has already stated that the phone is expected to launch "very soon," although he did not elaborate on when. Previous leaks indicate that it will arrive in June and that it will include a much larger cover display.