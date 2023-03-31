The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 may have a larger battery than previously thought

What you need to know

Motorola is preparing to launch its next foldable phone "soon."

The phone will reportedly be named the Motorola Razr+ 2023, and was previously rumored to have a rather small battery.

An FCC listing reveals that the phone will have a total battery size of 3640mAh.

While previous rumors of the Motorola Razr+ 2023 did not paint a pretty picture of the phone's battery life, a new FCC certification raises our hopes for the upcoming foldable phone.

The FCC certification was spotted by MySmartPrice, revealing additional information about the Razr+ 2023. According to the documents, we can expect support for multiple 5G networks, which isn't too surprising for a flagship foldable phone in 2023. However, the most interesting tidbit gathered from the documents is the apparent battery capacity for the device.

A recent leak indicated that the phone would only sport a 2850mAh battery, which is laughably small, even compared to last year's model. However, the FCC documents show that this was only half the picture, literally. This was apparently only referring to one of two battery units in the Razr+ 2023. The second battery will have a capacity of 790mAh, which brings the phone's total battery capacity to 3640mAh.

That's larger than the battery in the Razr 2022, although still a hair smaller than the 3700mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It's also much smaller than the 4300mAh battery in the OPPO Find N2 Flip. Still, we welcome any battery increase, and the phone should hopefully benefit from a more efficient chipset when it launches later this year.

The extra battery should also help power the phone's much larger external display, which is said to be bigger than its competitors and span much of the phone's cover panel. The phone is also expected to support 33W charging.

Aside from the battery, the FCC documents reveal multiple model numbers for the phone: XT2321-1, XT2321-3, and XT2321-5. The document lists the latter two as "the same product except model name different for market segment." While there's no indication of what markets the phone will launch in, hopefully, this means it will arrive in the U.S. after Motorola skipped the market last year.

Motorola was among the first to launch a commercially available foldable phone with the Razr reboot. While the phones have not been able to reach the same level of success as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series, the upcoming Razr+ 2023 could hopefully change its fortunes with a more appealing design and a wider launch.