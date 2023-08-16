The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 deals and prices: August 2023
Impressive, but pricey.
The preorder period has come and gone, and now it's time to track down the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 deals. This new lineup of devices — which includes the base model Tab S9, the S9 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra — provides the best tablet experience that money can buy, but premium performance comes at a premium price. Luckily, if you're trying to save money on one of these feature-packed devices, you've come to the right place. All of the best Galaxy Tab S9 deals on the web can be found below.
All three tablets hit store shelves on August 11th with all of the impressive specs that we've come to expect from the S series, such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors, gorgeous AMOLED 120Hz displays, and useful features like Samsung DeX mode. As we note in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, the device in question is "the most powerful Android tablet available", but with prices that begin at $799.99 for the S9 and go all the way up to a whopping $1,199.99 for the Ultra, it's no wonder folks are looking for ways to save money. After all, you could probably snag one of the best Chromebooks for the same price or less. Keep reading to see what offers are available now, and check back later if you don't find anything today: we'll keep updating this list with new deals as they launch.
Quick links
- Samsung: Get up to $650 off with trade-in, plus free keyboard case
- Verizon: Get $100 off the Tab S9 Plus with new line, plus $180 off with trade-in
- Amazon: Get a free Book Cover Keyboard Slim at Amazon
- Best Buy: free Book Cover Keyboard Slim, plus up to $650 of trade-in credit
- Tablet deals: Best Buy | Walmart | Samsung | Amazon | Dell
Galaxy Tab S9 deals of the month
Get up to $650 off with trade-in, plus free keyboard case at Samsung
Buy the Tab S9, S9 Plus, or S9 Ultra directly from Samsung and you'll get up to $650 off when you send them an old or broken device. They'll also throw in a free keyboard case, which is an additional value of $139.99.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus: Get $100 off when you add a line, plus up to $180 off with trade-in at Verizon
Interestingly, Verizon is only selling the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus at this time. On the bright side, if you order the tablet on any data plan, they'll hook you up with a straight $100 off, no trade-in required. Although, if you do have an old or broken device to send in, they're offering up to $180 of trade-in credit. It's not much, but it's something!
Get a free Book Cover Keyboard Slim at Amazon
Similar to the Samsung deal above, you'll get a free keyboard case if you buy the Tab S9 or S9 Plus from Amazon. That's an additional $139.99 of savings, but the deal expires on August 27th, so act fast. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra isn't available from Amazon at this time.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/S9 Plus: free Book Cover Keyboard Slim, plus up to $650 of trade-in credit at Best Buy
Grab any Tab S9 tablet from Best Buy and you'll get the same keyboard case included in the deals above, plus three free months of YouTube Premium, one month of Xbox Game Pass, and up to $650 of trade-in credit when you send the retailer an old device.
