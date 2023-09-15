Amazon Prime Day returns this fall — everything you need to know about the Big Deal Days sale

Amazon Prime Day feels like it was just yesterday, but the retailer has announced a new sitewide sale that'll feature the best tech deals this side of Black Friday.

The member-exclusive "Prime Big Deal Days" shopping event is set to kick off sometime in October, and while we don't have a lot of information just yet, we can tell you everything we've learned about the sale so far. I've been covering Amazon sales for several years now, so I'll also share a few predictions based on my past experiences. Can't wait until October? We'll also use this page to share a few Amazon deals that are available at this very moment.

FAQ

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Although Amazon has been a bit vague with the details, we can say that Prime Big Deal Days is the retailer's way of bringing the Prime Day experience to October 2023.

Last year, Amazon launched the Prime Early Access sale around the same time, and if that event was any indication of what's to come, you can expect a massive sale with historic discounts across the entire site. As with Prime Day, you'll probably need to be a member in order to enjoy the best deals.

When is Prime Big Deal Days?

Official dates haven't been confirmed yet, but last year's Prime Early Access sale began on October 11th and ran through October 12th. Although it's hard to know for sure, we expect Prime Big Deal Days to occur around the same time this year, give or take a few days. We can also confidently predict that the sale will run for 48 hours, just like past Amazon sale events.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership for Big Deal Days?

Yes. Just like Prime Day and other big ticket sale events, it appears that most deals during Prime Big Deal Days will only be available to active Prime members, with a few possible exceptions. When you sign up for Prime, you'll get instant access to all of Amazon's exclusive shopping events, plus perks like free delivery, video and music streaming, "Try Before You Buy" offers, and more.

New members get 30 days free, then the subscription is $14.99 per month. You can also cancel at any time, which means you could potentially sign up today, enjoy all of the perks of a membership (including Big Deal Days, probably), and cancel at the end of the event without paying a dime.

Which countries are taking part in Prime Big Deal Days?

According to Amazon, Prime Big Deal Days will take place in the following countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.

How do I find the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

Well, by being on this page, you're off to a great start. As we approach the sale event, we'll be showcasing all of the best discounts on tech through a variety of deal posts, product roundups, and live blogs. If you want to keep up with all the latest news, bookmark this page and check back later: we'll be updating this FAQ with all of the latest information as soon as Amazon releases it.

