Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic deals and prices of January 2024

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals may not be as common as we'd like, but there are still a few ways to bring these top-rated wearables into your life without totally breaking the bank. From straight discounts to trade-in opportunities, we've gathered all of the best offers on the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic below.

At first glance, these new Android smartwatches don't look dramatically different from their predecessors, but under the hood you'll find a bounty of cutting edge specs, such as an upgraded chipset, a boost in battery life, and the latest Wear OS technology. With the Galaxy Watch 6 series, Samsung has proven once again that refinement can be much more impressive than dramatic transformation when you're releasing new devices.

Keep reading to see how you can preorder the Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic right now and save a bit of cash in the process. If the deals below aren't quite to your liking, check back later: we'll keep adding new offers as we find them.

Galaxy Watch 6 deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm (BT): $299.99 $268 at Amazon It's not a major discount, but you can get a nice little 11% discount ($32 off) when you buy the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 in Gold, no strings attached. Pick up the Black version instead and you'll still save a nice 7% ($22 off) on your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm (BT): Up to $185 off with trade-in at Samsung Buy the Galaxy Watch 6 directly from the source and Samsung will give you up to $185 off when you trade in an old or broken smartwatch. That could put a serious dent into the price of the watch, plus Samsung's website lets you totally customize your look.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $170 off with phone purchase at Verizon Buy a 5G smartphone with an eligible data plan at Verizon and the carrier will hook you up with a $170 discount on the Galaxy Watch 6. If that doesn't work for you, you could also do a Verizon trade-in and save up to $180 on your purchase.

Buy two Galaxy Watches and get up to $350 off AT&T is joining the deal party with an interesting offer that'll get you $350 off when you buy two Samsung Galaxy Watches. They're not calling it a BOGO deal, but if you get the Galaxy Watch 6, it's basically a BOGO deal. The only catch is that you'll need to add a line on a qualifying data plan.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm (LTE): $479.99 $399.99 at Best Buy If you want the large 47mm LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, head to Best Buy and score a sweet $80 off, no strings attached. The GW6 Classic improves upon the standard Galaxy Watch 6 by incorporating a more rugged stainless steel construction and a physical rotating bezel.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm (LTE): $449.99 $369.99 at Amazon Head to Amazon for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (LTE) and you'll get a whopping 18% discount on the 43mm version. Keep in mind that Black and Silver are the only two color varieties available for this particular model at this time.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: $60 off, plus up to $185 off with trade-in at Samsung Similar to the Galaxy Watch 6 deal described above, Samsung will give you up to $185 in promo credits when you trade in an old or broken watch. Additionally, the tech giant will sweeten the deal by throwing in a $60 straight discount regardless of whether or not you do a trade-in.

FAQ

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 cost?

The smaller 40mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $299.99, while the 44mm version starts at $329.99. If you want the slightly more rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, you can expect to pay at least $399.99 for the 43mm version and $429.99 for the 47mm watch. These prices are pretty close to what we initially predicted, and with one of the deals above, it shouldn't be too hard to send them crashing down to budget watch territory.

How are the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic different?

Like past series of the Galaxy Watch, the Classic version offers a slightly more hybrid smartwatch appearance, with a bulkier frame and rotating bezel. The AMOLED display on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will also be larger than the regular Galaxy Watch 6.

Aside from those physical attributes, however, the two watches are largely identical under the hood. You get the same Exynos processor and sophisticated health tracking features with both, and you don't need to worry about taking a hit in battery life if you choose to buy the standard Galaxy Watch 6. It really comes down to personal preference. If you like a larger, more rugged-looking watch, then go for the Classic. If sleek devices are your thing, then the Galaxy Watch 6 is the wearable for you.