Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic watch bands 2023

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are fine additions to Samsung's wearable lineup. It might not look like it, but a lot has actually changed in this generation of Galaxy watches. These wearables sport faster processors and better displays. Happily, the Classic variant is back with its charming rotating bezel too.

Are you planning to purchase or have already placed your order for the Galaxy Watch 6 or 6 Classic? Time to go shopping for a snazzy wristband to go with it! Samsung's own band is quite nice and it comes with the new one-click connector. But there are plenty of much cheaper and more stylish offerings out there. Forgo the research, because we've gathered the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic watch bands right here.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic watch bands

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

These excellent Galaxy Watch bands provide an outfit for every occasion

Samsung has achieved uniformity by making all of its Galaxy Watch models compatible with universal quick-release bands. This means that you can use most of the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 4, and even some Watch 3 bands with your Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. That's a whole lot of choices to choose from! Don't freak out though. We're here to help you narrow down and pick a few straps that are the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic watch bands for your needs.

Let's start off with a classic metal links watch band. This is something every individual needs in their closet because it's such a versatile band. The Spigen Modern Fit for Samsung Galaxy Watch is made of the highest quality stainless steel, fits the Galaxy Watch 6 series perfectly, and looks spectacular on any wrist. Priced at $20, the value proposition here is bang on.

Next, you need a silicone wristband for everyday wear because those bands are usually waterproof, lightweight, and comfy to wear all day long. You have a couple of options here. Choose to either invest in a single expensive silicone band that goes with most of your closet or buy a multi-pack with a mix of light and dark shades. Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch Sport T-Buckle Band and the CASETiFY Galaxy Watch Flexi Band are fine options for your Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. The first-party option has an unmatched one-click connector, but the CASETiFY strap is customizable and comes in nearly a thousand designs.

If you don't want to settle for a single color or pattern, any one of the cheap and cheerful multipacks in this list should keep you happy for years to come.

Oh and if you don't already know, learn how to swap out your quick-release Galaxy Watch band in our handy guide.